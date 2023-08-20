A new Valorant Act is right around the corner, and with that, we can take a look at the Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 map rotation. We can't wait to see everything new it'll bring to spice up the experience for veterans and newcomers alike. One thing is, of course, the big map rotation changes announced by Riot Games.

The last time we had a map rotation shift was back in Episode 6 Act 3, when a reworked Bind was reintroduced into the pool in favour of Icebox. That time, only one map was changed, for Episode 7 Act 2, a total of two maps will leave in favour of two more joining.

The maps that are making their return are none other than Breeze, which will feature plenty of changes to make it a smoother experience for players, and the upcoming new map which will allegedly be revealed during the Valorant Champions grand finals.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 map rotation

If you're a fan of Icebox, sadly you'll have to wait until the next map rotation to see the chilly location makes a return. As for the two maps joining Icebox outside the map rotation, these will be Pearl and Fracture.

So, with all that being said, this is the Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 map rotation.

All maps in ranked and unrated in Episode 7 Act 2

Ascent

Bind

Breeze

Haven

Lotus

Split

New Map

Giving us three not currently in the rotation:

Fracture

Pearl

Icebox

How often does map rotation happen in Valorant?

At the moment, we have no clue since that's something Riot Games figures out every few months. Considering that the first map rotation happened back on Episode 6 Act 1, it might be a case of every other Act.

As always, we'll keep you informed as more things change ahead of Episode 7 Act 2's release!