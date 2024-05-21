Haven Makes Its Grand Return to Valorant in Patch 8.11

In response to the community's vocal complaints about Episode 8's map rotation, the Valorant dev team delivered some highly anticipated news in their recent dev update. It was revealed the fan-favorite map, Haven, will be making its triumphant return in Patch 8.11, arriving in early June.

Valorant’s Product Manager Coleman Palm and Game Designer Dan Hardison dove into the upcoming changes to the map rotation and balance adjustments, which are sure to stir things up shortly after the launch of Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3.

After a long absence, Haven returns to the map pool in Valorant Patch 8.11, arriving in early June. This three-site map, a staple since the game's launch, will rejoin the rotation mid-way through Episode 8 Act 3.

To make room for Haven's return, Breeze and Split will be cycled out of the map pool.

"We’ve heard a lot of feedback from you all about map rotations lately, and we’ve been talking as a team about how we can make this experience better overall," said Valorant Game Designer Dan Hardison. "As a starting point, we’re going to be more transparent around map rotations going forward so you all know when they’re happening ahead of time.”

Aside from map rotation changes, the devs are also prepping some major balance changes. Following the big Controller updates earlier in the Act, the focus now shifts to Duelists, namely due to the worrying lack of pick variety. Raze's over-dominance will be addressed with nerfs to her satchel mobility. Iso (Shield Paradigm), Neon (Slide), and Reyna may receive buffs.

Hardison elaborates on the Reyna buffs, explaining that while she performs well in ranked play, she struggles in coordinated team environments like in pro play and Premier.

The balance adjustments in Patch 8.11 will be the last major ones until after VCT Masters Shanghai in May. Players can look forward to more changes later this year, including larger balance updates, potential mode changes, and details about the new map, which will be revealed during the Masters Shanghai finals!