Premier Receives MAJOR Updates in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2

05 Mar 2024 5:40 PM +00:00

The popular competitive game mode, Premier, is receiving a host of quality-of-life changes to kick off its Episode 8 Act 2 run.

Premier follows the same in-game rules as Competitive, but with a tournament format, including features like map pick/ban phases, and timeouts. At its highest level, this game mode bridges the gap between the playerbase and the professional scene. In Episode 8 Act 2, Riot Games aims to streamline the player experience and increase accessibility with several key updates.

After its first widely successful run during Episode 6 Act 3 back in March 2023, players have been eagerly anticipating the return of this competitive game mode. Rest assured, your squad doesn’t have long to wait as Premier is set to return on 13 March 2024, and it’s better than ever!

Here’s what’s new in Premier for Episode 8 Act 2:

Rematch protection : No more facing the same opponent twice in a stage

: No more facing the same opponent twice in a stage Playoff Results : Standings will now show playoff results as those matches finish

: Standings will now show playoff results as those matches finish No more enrollment : Teams can now be created and participate at any point during the stage

: Teams can now be created and participate at any point during the stage Immediate division placement : You’ll now see your Provisional Division immediately after Team Creation, adjusting with roster or zone changes before locking after your first match Additionally, standings show Playoff results once Playoffs start and lock in 48 hours after Playoffs end

: You’ll now see your Provisional Division immediately after Team Creation, adjusting with roster or zone changes before locking after your first match Zone flexibility: You can now change your Zone any time before your first match of the Stage

Another thing to note is that you can only play two matches per week, so there is no jumping between teams as a free agent within the same week.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Premier schedule

Mark your calendars! Here is the Premier schedule for Stage E8 A2, where you and your team will battle it out on a different map, with a maximum of two games per week per map:

Week 1 (March 13 - 17 ): Ascent

Week 2 (March 20 - 24 ): Icebox

Week 3 (March 21 - 31 ): Bind

Week 4 (April 3 - 7): Lotus

Week 5 (April 10 - 14 ): Sunset

Week 6 (April 17 - 21): Breeze

Week 7 (April 24 - 27): Split

Playoff Tournament (April 28)

Embrace the challenge and join the ranks of aspiring champions in Premier! It's a chance to test your mettle, work together as a team, and experience the thrill of competitive play. Good luck and have fun!

That was everything you need to know about the updates coming to Valorant's tournament game mode, Premier, in E8 A2. If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its release date, Battle Pass, and more! On top of that, learn all about the fiery new skinline, Primordium, and the upcoming new agent, Agent 25, here.

