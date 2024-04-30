Scottish troublemaker Clove, the latest Controller Agent to join Valorant, stormed onto the scene during the Masters Madrid finals. Now, Riot Games has another exciting reveal planned: Valorant's upcoming map will be revealed at Masters Shanghai!

Masters Shanghai, the second major international competition of the VCT 2024 season, kicks off very soon. With Episode 8 Act 3 arriving alongside the Mystbloom Bundle, players have plenty to look forward to.

New Valorant Map To Be Revealed at Masters Shanghai

Excitement is brewing in the Valorant community as the recent trailer for Episode 8 Act 3 ended with a note from Riot confirming that the new map will be revealed at Masters Shanghai. VCT Masters Shanghai will be taking place from May 23 to June 9. Much like Clove's reveal, we can expect the new map to be showcased during the finals!

Credit: @ValorantUpdated Here is the recently leaked player card of the upcoming map.

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a new map joining the map pool. Riot is known for dropping clues about future content through Battle Pass cosmetics, often weaving elements of the game's lore. Keen-eyed players spotted a potential hint in an Episode 8 Act 2 player card titled "Underneath it all." The image depicts what appears to be the ruins of a massive assembly building bathed in light from a hole above. It also shows a figure leaping between cliffs, though their identity remains unclear.

The last map, the Los Angeles-inspired Sunset, was released in August 2023. This ended a seven-month gap in terms of new content for the main modes of Valorant aside from new Agents since Lotus' release in January. Following this pattern, a new map is certainly overdue!

With each Valorant map offering a unique theme and setting, an underground map seems like a perfect fit to diversify the current pool and introduce fresh strategic challenges. However, it's important to remember that this is speculation. We'll have to wait for further announcements or hints from Riot to confirm the details of the upcoming map so stay tuned!

If you're interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Patch 8.08 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing all agent balance changes, and more!

