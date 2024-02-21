Valorant MK. VII Liberty Bundle: Skins, items, price, release date, More

Coming soon!

21 Feb 2024 8:04 AM +00:00

Valorant continuously strives to introduce fresh skins and items for players' delight. Numerous captivating bundles have been unveiled since the commencement of Episode 8 Act 1, with the upcoming MK. VII Liberty Bundle is the latest addition.

Trustworthy data miners have hinted at the possibility of a new military-themed Valorant bundle on the horizon, tentatively named Recon 2.0 collection. Despite the absence of any images, the community has already begun referring to it as such.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the rumoured Valorant MK. VII Liberty Bundle.

Valorant MK. VII Liberty Bundle: Everything you need to know

Community members are frequently presented with fresh cosmetics in Valorant, whether in the form of standalone skins, bundled packages for purchase, or as rewards in the seasonal battle pass. Riot Games consistently excels in offering enticing new cosmetics to engage players.

There are hints that the developers may be preparing to unveil a new skin line reminiscent of the Recon Collection, generating excitement among the community eager for a sneak peek.

MK. VII Liberty Bundle: Skins

Early leaks suggest that the weapon bundle may include four weapon skins and a potential combat knife as a melee weapon. Furthermore, there will likely be several decorative items such as player cards, sprays, and possibly even a gun buddy.

click to enlarge Weapon Skins

MK. VII Liberty Vandal

MK. VII Liberty Guardian

MK. VII Liberty Judge

MK. VII Liberty Operator

MK. VII Liberty Combat Knife

The skins listed above will each come with three variations: Desert, Tundra, and Sea. These variants will feature different colour schemes and possibly some design alterations, as well as an unlockable enhancement.

What sparked discussions within the community was the addition of a combat knife, which appears to be an entirely fresh form of melee weapon. Speculations have arisen, comparing it to the M9 Bayonet from Counter-Strike 2.

If these MK. VII Liberty Bundle speculations turn out to be true, this melee weapon could possess its distinctive style and animation, potentially boosting the sales of the entire collection.

The release date of the MK. VII Liberty Bundle is uncertain, it may come out on 21 February or possibly later. There is no official announcement regarding the release date, so any information on this matter is purely speculative.

The price of the collection is also not confirmed, but it is expected to be lower than the 7100 VP price of the Recon Bundle, despite the latter offering more content. While the collection seems promising, no official statement has been issued yet, so it is advisable to treat all details with caution.

