Valorant Mystbloom Bundle Release Date, Skins, and Price

Valorant bursts into spring with Episode 8 Act 3, bringing the brand-new floral-themed Mystbloom skin bundle.

Players have been clamoring for a touch of pink flair in Valorant's arsenal, and Riot Games has answered their calls. Teased last week, the Mystbloom bundle is finally here, boasting a unique kunai melee weapon and a finisher that transforms the battlefield into a blooming spectacle.

With that said, here’s everything we know about the Mystbloom bundle!

The Mystbloom bundle is set to launch alongside Episode 8 Act 3, arriving on Wednesday, April 30, 2024.

Credit: Riot Games

Mystbloom Bundle Skins

This flowery collection features skins for four weapons and a melee:

Sheriff

Judge

Phantom

Operator

Melee (Mystbloom Kunai)

Each weapon features a vibrant design reminiscent of blossom branches, accompanied by bright shooting sounds. Additionally, unlockable color variants (Blue, Orange, and Purple) are available using Radianite points. The bundle also includes a player card, gun buddy, and an animated spray.

Credit: Riot Games

The Mystbloom bundle boasts one of the most stunning finishers in Valorant: A giant pink flower unfurls in the center, showering the area with swirling petals and transforming the battlefield into a vibrant meadow.

You can watch the full Mystbloom bundle showcase on Valorant's official X page here.

Mystbloom Bundle Price

While Riot Games hasn't officially revealed the price, based on past trends, Mystbloom is likely to be classified as an Exclusive bundle. This typically means the entire bundle will cost around 8,700 VP. Individual weapon skins are also expected to be more expensive than those in regular bundles, with the melee weapon priced at 4,350 VP and other weapons around 2,175 VP each.

Here’s the full pricing breakdown for the new Mystbloom skin bundle in Valorant:

Bundle : 8,700 VP

: 8,700 VP Each weapon : 2,175 VP

: 2,175 VP Melee : 4,350 VP

: 4,350 VP Spray : 325 VP

: 325 VP Playercard : 375 VP

: 375 VP Gunbuddy: 475 VP

The Valorant community had long hoped for some "pink" and "girly" representation, evident in elaborate fan-made pink weapon skins gaining significant traction on social media. So, when Riot Games revealed the Mystbloom Bundle, a stark contrast to the game's usual grittiness, players were ecstatic. With its floral theme and vibrant colors, Mystbloom appears to be everything fans have been hoping for!

Credit: Riot Games

That was everything you need to know about Valorant’s upcoming Mystbloom bundle. If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Episode 8 Act 3 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its release date, new content, and more!

