PS Plus CHEAP: Get FREE PS4 games with these epic deals

A lot of people don't realise that PS Plus makes the PS4 such a brilliant gaming platform.

With the likes of COD WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II among the games recently handed to PS Plus owners, you'd be a fool to miss out!

At £50 for a year, the online service can be a turn off for some, but have no fear, we've found a way to get PS Plus even cheaper.

Latest - When Can I Download PS Plus July?

This month's new games will arrive on Tuesday, 7 July, after being revealed on Monday, 29 June.

READ MORE: PS Plus June Confirmed Line Up

16% Off 12-Month Membership

For 12 months of access to the online network, Sony typically charges £50 as a standard rate, providing gamers with access to a unique set of free games every month.

WHAT A DEAL: Everyone likes to save money!

Well, for a short period of time, CDKeys is offering 12 months of access to the PlayStation Network for just £42!

READ MORE: PS Plus Latest News

This means that you can save nearly £10 on your yearly membership - enough to pick up yet another game for the collection.

It comes in at just £3.50 a month, what a deal!

25% off 3-Month Membership

With the new consoles just months away, you might not be wanting to splash out on a full 12-month subscription, especially if you're planning to switch over to the Xbox Series X.

If this is the case, you might want to stick with a 3-month subscription instead.

Shorter subscriptions can often be extremely overpriced, and it may be hard to justify spending £20 on a PS Plus subscription that would last you until late-September.

BATTLEFRONT II: This is just one of the FREE games you will get when you buy PS Plus TODAY.

That's why this fantastic deal from Currys is such a steal. For just £14.97, you will get access to PS Plus for 3 months AND a six-month subscription to Spotify!

If you're looking to quash some summer boredom now holidays, school, or internships have been cancelled, this three-month subscription is the perfect offer that doesn't require you breaking the bank on top of brand-new games!

READ MORE: The Best Deals on FIFA Points for TOTW 27

Pre-order new PS4 Games!

If you're wanting more recent games than the ones on offer with PS Plus, we've got you covered.

Check out this amazing deal from our sister site, Stealth Optional, that will net you 10% off Ghost of Tsushima.

We've also compiled a list of the best places to pre-order the new F1 2020 game!

READ MORE: June 2020: Best Pre-order deals on Star Wars: Squadrons, Paper Mario and More!