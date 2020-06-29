PS Plus July 2020 Line-Up: Titles announced! Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20, Erica, Deals, June's Free Games & More

PS Plus July's titles have finally been revealed and they look awesome!

In a seeming break from the normal rhythm, Sony has announced what games will be FREE in July.

Here's the line-up.

NBA 2K20 free on PS Plus July

2K's stellar basketball sim will be available for free to PS Plus members in July!

With NBA 2K21 announced for later this year, it's the perfect chance to see if this is a series for you.

TAKE TO THE COURTS: NBA 2K20 went down very well with fans

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Jump into the Tomb Raider world and play as iconic adventurer Lara Croft!

STONE COLD: Get ready to fight in Siberia!

In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara uncovers an ancient mystery that places her in the crosshairs of a ruthless organization known as Trinity.

As she races to find a powerful and sought-after artifact before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh. Lara knows she must reach the Lost City and its hidden secrets before Trinity as she sets out for Siberia on a thrilling expedition.

Erica

This feature-length cinematic experience merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay. Become Erica, a brave young lady plagued with nightmares of your father’s murder.

With the traumatic events that have haunted you as a child dragged back into the light of the present-day vis grisly new clues, it’s up to you to unearth the shocking truth behind this devastating tragedy.

Release Date

New PS Plus titles are always made available for download on the first Tuesday of the month.

That gives us a confirmed release date of 7 July!

June's Line-Up

These were the incredible free games we saw for June.

Call of Duty WWII

A lukewarm entry into the COD franchise but worth snapping up if it's free! available now.

DO YOUR DUTY: PS Plus June left us with one of the more impressive entries from the COD series

Star Wars Battlefront II

Leaked in an Instagram post before last month's reveal, Star Wars Battlefront II was confirmed as the other free PS4 title.

THE FORCE AWAKENS: You'll be able to control Rey, the hero from the latest trilogy.

With characters from all over the Star Wars universe, you can get carried away with some of your favourite and most iconic characters.

Anything else you need to know?

