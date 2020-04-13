PS Plus May 2020: Wishlist – Release Date, Reveal Date, Download April’s Titles, Spring Sale, Deals, Discounts & More

We are about to enter into the second half of the month, so all eyes are on May’s free games.

Now that we have received the two excellent free games for April, it is time to turn our attention to the next big drop.

It has been a strange month, as due to its length have had to wait an extra week for access to April’s free games.

Here we cover everything to do with PS Plus for the month, ranging from details on the May release date to the standout deals in the PS Store’s Spring Sale.

PS Plus April: Free Games

We had to wait a bit longer than usual to get access to April’s free games, but it was most definitely worth the wait!

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 is widely considered to be of the greatest exclusive titles out there, and now PS Plus users will be able to enjoy it for the whole of April.

WHAT A DRAG: Uncharted 4 throws you in at the deep end in this iconic chase

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best in the series, and features one of the best motorbike races in recent gaming history.

This is a real treat for gamers in lockdown.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this off-track racer a real challenge.

Having given this one a go myself, it is well worth the download.

Time flies as you attempt to grasp the core principles of rally driving in this ultra-realistic racing game.

This is the perfect challenge for those who are having to self isolate for the foreseeable future.

Based on the pattern that we have seen in recent months, we are expecting to see May’s titles revealed on Wednesday 29 May.

That is if these titles do not get leaked early for the third-month straight!

Expect to see the games release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which would be 5 May.

Spring Sale: Deals and Discounts

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.