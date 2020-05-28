UPDATED* PS Plus June 2020 Games REVEALED - Call of Duty WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II & more

PS Plus June kept us waiting for an announcement, and we finally know this month's games!

Call of Duty WWII

An absolute classic, you get to relive 2017's Call of Duty WWII all over again.

DO YOUR DUTY - PS Plus just got serious

That includes facing the horde of zombies in one the world's most iconic game series, especially with Warzone fever gripping the globe at the moment.

Star Wars Battefront II CONFIRMED

Leaked in an Instagram post earlier on Wednesday, this is your chance to revisit 2017's Star Wars Battlefront II.

THE FORCE AWAKENS - Play as the sequel trilogy's hero Rey

With characters from all love the Star Wars saga playable, you can use the wrath of Darth Vader or the skill of (spoiler alert) his son Luke Skywalker.

Marvel's Spider-man?

This was leaked on the PS Store over the weekend, but it may no longer be appearing on PS Plus.

SUPER HERO - Marvel's Spider-man is a must-have

Travel through Manhattan with your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman in around 20 hours of action.

Double Discount Sale

It discount time as well for PS4 players, with twice as much on offer for PS Plus subscribers!

BROUGHT TO LIFE - The Euro 2020 DLC arrives in PES 2020 next week!

This means that PS Plus subscribers will get an additional discount on top of the current sale price!

This means you can pick up PES 2020 for as little as £4.99 and Assassin's Creed III Remastered for £14.99.

