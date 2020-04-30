Is the Michael Schumacher themed edition worth the extra money for F1 fans and gamers?

F1 2020 finally has a firm release date.

Race fans can get their hands on the new Codemasters game on 10 July.

Packed full of new features, including the tantalising My Team, it is set to be the biggest F1 game yet.

There is a Deluxe Edition of the game but is it worth the extra money? What else do you get for your cash? Let’s take a look.

Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition

This year’s deluxe edition is focused around the seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Michael Schumacher.

An idol for many on the current F1 grid and around the world, the legendary German’s career is getting the full treatment from Codemasters this year as the star of the Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe Edition will set you back £64.99, which is just £10 more than the standard Seventy Edition of the game. So what do you get for your money?

Four Schumacher cars

DEBUT: The car Schumacher debuted in

Buying the Deluxe Edition gets you access to four of Michael’s classic F1 cars.

There’s the Jordan 191 which he debuted in at Spa in 1991. You also get his two championship-winning Benetton cars, the B194 and B195, as well as the iconic Ferrari F1-2000.

Early access

The Deluxe Edition brings with it early access to the game!

Those that pre-order or outright purchase the Deluxe Edition can play F1 2020 on 7 July rather than having to wait any longer. That’s not a bad deal.

Cover

We now know what the F1 2020 Deluxe Edition cover will look like.

In his signature scarlet Ferrari overalls, this Schumacher edition is sure to cause a few goosebumps for F1 fans.

Other extras

LOOKING GOOD: The first WDC winner for Schumi

On top of all that you get a few extras too.

Players that buy the Deluxe Edition will also receive exclusive themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration.

Quite what this podium celebration is we don’t yet know. It could be conducting the anthems atop the podium, or one of his many podium leaps. Whatever it is, a lot of fans will be using it!

Is it worth the extra money?

Undoubtedly yes. For £10 more you get four extra cars, early access, car liveries and driver items, and of course that podium celebration.

For younger players that don’t remember Schumacher it may seem a lot of fuss, but for millions of F1 fans and gamers it is a must-have.