PS Plus July 2020 Free Games REVEALED: NBA 2K20, Tomb Raider, Erica, News, Release Date, Discounts & more

PS Plus July has now been revealed!

Here's what's in store for you this month, and when you can get playing!

PS Plus July 2020 Games Revealed!

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, there are some amazing games on the service this month!

NBA 2K20

With news ramping up on NBA 2K21, it makes sense for PlayStation to get more people playing NBA 2K20.

With updates still being made to the game, you won't feel out of the loop by joining the 2K party now!

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

One of the most iconic franchises on PlayStation is now available for free!

As Lara Croft races to find a powerful and sought-after artefact before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh.

Brutal action, amazing visuals, and some set pieces that will certainly send a chill down your spine! Well worth playing!

Erica

This feature-length cinematic experience merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay.

Become Erica, a brave young lady plagued with nightmares of your father’s murder.

The game got great reviews all around, and now could be the perfect time to try out something a little different!

Release Date

PS Plus July will be available from Tuesday, 7 July to Wednesday, 3 August.

Deals, Discounts & Offers

Whether you are looking for a three-month or 12-month PS Plus subscription - there are deals available if you go hunting for them!

We've found 16% off a 12-month subscription and 25% off a three-month one!

Head here to see all the discounts.

