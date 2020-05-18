PS Plus June 2020: Latest News – May Line-Up, Reveal Date, Release Date, Predictions & More

We’re approaching the end of the month, and that means only one thing… PS Plus is on it’s way!

In May, we had to wait a week longer than usual for our PS Plus titles, and it was torture!

We’ve gotten used to seeing some pretty great titles in recent months, most notably in April, where we received Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0.

May’s free titles dialled back on the action, providing us with two excellent simulators to melt away the hours of lockdown.

But when will June’s free PS4 games be revealed? And what exactly will they look like?

PS Plus‘ free titles are always revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

BARREN LAND: With the lockdown in full effect, PS Plus has become a big source of excitement for PS gamers

This pattern stood true for PS Plus May, so we can expect June’s free titles to be revealed on Wednesday 27 May.

The games will, therefore, release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which is 2 June 2020.

May’s Free PS4 Games

PS Plus’s campaign included 2 epic simulators to get stuck into in May.

Farming Simulator 19

One of these games was the epic Farming Simulator 19.

THE PERFECT RETREAT: Become a modern farmer and develop your farm

Farming Simulator 19 returns with a complete graphics overhaul and the most complete farming experience ever!

Develop your farm and fill it with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend!

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skyline is a single-player open-ended city-building simulation.

GUESS THE CITY: Residents of the Isle of Dogs might recognise this one

Players get the chance to engage in urban planning by controlling zoning, road placement, taxation, public services, and public transportation of an area.

Predictions

We got an unbelievable rally game and an action-adventure shooter in April – and May’s titles took a big step away from this.

How will June’s titles shape up considering the lack of pattern?

