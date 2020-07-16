UPDATED* PES 2021 Xbox Series X: Trailer, Release Date, Graphics, Gameplay & more

There are big things in store for the Konami franchise, with the Next-Gen console at the forefront of it!

2020 has been the year of delays, but Microsoft will not let that stop them from releasing the Xbox Series X at the end of the year.

Microsoft has been fairly open about its new console and with incredible specs, it will revolutionise gaming.

Of all the games that can take advantage of this, PES 2021 will be up there.

Latest News – Trailer has arrived!

The latest trailer for PES 2021 Season Update has landed, and with it a release date!

PES 2021 Season Update will be released on 15 September, so it will arrive well before the Xbox Series X.

Next-Gen Trailer?

It all came a bit out the blue, but Konami have released a brand new teaser trailer, which is a sign of things to come on Next-Gen!

PES 2021 won’t be a brand new title per se – as it was confirmed as a “season update” so these features are more likely to be seen on the 2022 edition of the game, with a Next-Gen version of PES 2021 unlikely.

In a Statement, Konami said:

“Currently, we aim to begin testing of our next-gen title sometime in mid-2021, with an estimated release date later in the same year.”

The trailer teases the release of many exciting new features, including “a brand new engine” – the future is exciting if you’re a PES fan!

Next-Gen on PES 2021?

As promising as this trailer is, all signs point towards the improvements to be seen on PES 2022. Don’t get your hopes up for a Next-Gen update to PES 2021.

It has now been confirmed that there will not be a new title to come, but instead PES are simply going to update PES 2020.

This is due to Coronavirus delays, Euro 2020 being postponed, Next Gen consoles arriving later in the year and a likely switch to Unreal Engine 5.

If Konami feels it can’t offer enough to make the game different, then it’s a smart move.

New features have been developed on, however, with updates coming to both myClub and Master League, but again, expect to see those in PES 2022.

Xbox Series X Specs

The theme of the next-gen consoles is to have so much power in the device, that it will almost act like a PC.

Often, it’s been viewed that consoles are for casual players, with professionals preferring PCs.

SLEEK: The Xbox Series X looks more like a PC tower than its predecessors

This could be why the Xbox Series X design seems to be have been inspired by a PC tower.

The Xbox Series X will come with lightning-fast, high-bandwidth DDR6 RAM that Microsoft has claimed will “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before”.

This means that the Xbox Series X will be four times as powerful as Microsoft’s current console, the Xbox One X.

Given the Xbox One X is currently the most powerful home console on the market, this has fans excited.

The console will support up to 8K resolution and 120 frames-per-second gaming experiences, and if that wasn’t enough, Xbox Series X will also have support for variable refresh rate and real-time ray tracing.

We expect Konami to repeat last year and release slightly ahead of FIFA 21 if they can.

We are expecting mid-September to be the rough timeline for this, regardless if it’s a new release or just an update.

TO THE FUTURE – Anticipation is already building for Konami’s next title

Therefore, players will have to purchase on current consoles, which might influence their purchasing decision.

But don’t worry, Microsoft has confirmed the vast majority of games will be backwards and forwards compatible with the Xbox One.

A bespoke Next Gen release is unknown, but perhaps Konami will wait until PES 2022 to release boosted versions for Series X and PS5.

Graphics

PES 2020 did a great job of stepping up the visuals in the game, particularly the textured stadium backdrops.

The Xbox Series gives them a great opportunity to take this further, especially as this seems to be how they want to beat the PS5.

BEAUTIFUL: PES 2020 made a statement that Konami will want to build on

They also did well to get plenty of licensed image rights which they continuously update through data pack releases – these could continue to be improved on the next-gen consoles.

The addition of 8K resolution and ray tracing – a rendering technique for generating an image by tracing the path of light as pixels in an image – means that players, fans, stadiums and everything in between will look better than ever before.

As we already touched upon, the elimination of loading screens means gamers will be able to get stuck into the action straight away, without the need to wait.

We fully expect PES 2021 on the Xbox Series X to take the franchise to the next level.

2020 will be remembered for lots of things, but hopefully, it ends in joy for people playing PES 2021 on the Xbox Series X.

