*BREAKING* PES 2020 Data Pack 6.0 Patch Update: Player Faces revealed – Ronaldo, Neymar & more
Two of the best players in the world receive fresh haircuts, with new looks for wonderkids too.
There may be no live football on our screens at the minute, but that hasn’t stopped the team at PES 2020 from making some updates.
The latest PES Mobile update hinted a new Data Pack was on the way for the full game, and we now know that Data Pack 6.0 arrives this week.
Data Pack 6.0 Release Date
Data Pack 6.0 will arrive on Thursday, 9 April 2020 – just in time for the Easter weekend!
Player faces revealed
Five player faces have already been revealed on the @officialpes Twitter.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Complete with his new man-bun, CR7 sees an improved look on the game.
Neymar
Konami were on the ball with updating the Brazilian’s hair to pink, but that didn’t last long with the PSG superstar now going for a shaved head.
Ianis Hagi
Son of the great Gheorghe Hagi, Ianis has been exceptional in his loan move to Rangers, scoring three times and adding two assists in 12 appearances so far.
Rafael Leao
The youngster joined AC Milan from Lille in the summer, and with 22 appearances this term, thoroughly deserves to have his face in PES 2020.
Mario Pasalic
A loan from Cheslea, but all signs toward making the deal permanent to Atalanta after a second strong season in Italy.
Download
Data Pack 6.0 will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
When firing up the game, the update will automatically download when connected to the internet.
