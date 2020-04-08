[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

*BREAKING* PES 2020 Data Pack 6.0 Patch Update: Player Faces revealed – Ronaldo, Neymar & more

Two of the best players in the world receive fresh haircuts, with new looks for wonderkids too.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 8, 2020
pes 2020 data pack 6 update patch

There may be no live football on our screens at the minute, but that hasn’t stopped the team at PES 2020 from making some updates.

The latest PES Mobile update hinted a new Data Pack was on the way for the full game, and we now know that Data Pack 6.0 arrives this week.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Check out the latest PES 2020 news now! 
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: Check out the latest PES 2020 news now!
2 Data Pack 6.0 Release Date
3 Player faces revealed
4 Cristiano Ronaldo
5 Neymar
6 Ianis Hagi
7 Rafael Leao
8 Mario Pasalic
9 Download

Data Pack 6.0 Release Date

Data Pack 6.0 will arrive on Thursday, 9 April 2020 – just in time for the Easter weekend!

Player faces revealed

Five player faces have already been revealed on the @officialpes Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo pes 2020 data pack 6

Complete with his new man-bun, CR7 sees an improved look on the game.

Neymar

Neymar pes 2020 data pack 6

Konami were on the ball with updating the Brazilian’s hair to pink, but that didn’t last long with the PSG superstar now going for a shaved head.

Ianis Hagi

Ianis Hagi pes 2020 data pack 6

Son of the great Gheorghe Hagi, Ianis has been exceptional in his loan move to Rangers, scoring three times and adding two assists in 12 appearances so far.

Rafael Leao

Leao pes 2020 data pack 6

The youngster joined AC Milan from Lille in the summer, and with 22 appearances this term, thoroughly deserves to have his face in PES 2020.

Mario Pasalic

Pasalic pes 2020 data pack 6

A loan from Cheslea, but all signs toward making the deal permanent to Atalanta after a second strong season in Italy.

Download

Data Pack 6.0 will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

When firing up the game, the update will automatically download when connected to the internet.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Licences, Teams, Leagues, Stadiums & more

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

