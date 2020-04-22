PES 2021 Delayed: Will there even be a new Pro Evo due to Coronavirus?

With Covid-19 changing the shape of 2020, could the next Pro Evo instalment be in jeopardy?

Coronavirus is impacting every part of society, in nearly every country in the world – and gaming is included in that.

Plenty of games have already been delayed in 2020, and now with potential issues over the Next Gen consoles, there’s nothing that’s unfathomable.

PES 2021 is set to be a huge marker in the history of the PES vs FIFA war – but will we ever get to see this battle play out?

Although not confirmed, PES 2021 is set to arrive on Friday, 18 September 2020 based on last years release beating FIFA by a week.

However, this has been thrown into the air, especially if the next football season (usually starting in August) is pushed back.

Will PES 2021 be delayed?

As it stands, there has been no official comment as it seems a lot of developers are waiting to see how things play out.

GOAT: Expect Messi to have a presence in the launch material

Historically, Konami is quite good at releasing content and demos early as a way of getting ahead of the competition.

However, with E3 being cancelled, they will have to find another mechanism of getting the word out there about PES 2021.

We know that the officially licensed PES 2020 Euro 2020 DLC has been delayed due to the tournament being delayed.

This will have been devastating for Konami as this would have really taken momentum into the new game, at a time when FIFA play slows down.

What about Next Gen?

Despite the Next Gen consoles targeting release at the end of 2020, the signs are already showing that there could be implications of the current situation threatening this.

A delay in this, along with a delay in the finish to the football leagues – could cause Konami to wait for its PES 2021 release.

SLEEK – Will this take you all the way in Master League on PES 2021?

Sony had pressed on with the slow release of the details of the PlayStation 5. Recently they provided the first big updates on the PS5 in a live stream, and soon followed that with the shock reveal of the PS5 Controller.

So far, Sony’s position has been that the PS5 will not be delayed, however, there will be a limited production output this year.

Despite no announcements on the Xbox Series X in recent weeks, Konami could decide to hold off on Next Gen for PES 2021.

Games delayed due to Coronavirus

The Last of Us Part II has been the biggest title to be struck down by Coronvarius.

It was initially delayed from 21 February to 29 May, but the Covid-19 outbreak has led it to be postponed indefinitely.

SO LONG – The Last of US 2 delay is a real shame for fans

The Outer Worlds‘ Nintendo Switch version was due to arrive back in February, but will now finally hit at-home and on-the-go players in June.

Wasteland 3 has been pushed back from May to August.

Iron Man VR is another title, like Last of Us 2, that has been delayed indefinitely.

