PES 2021 Licences: Teams, Leagues, Stadiums & more new partnerships

Konami bounced back last year, but can they continue to build by striking more deals?

PES 2020 moved the dial for the challenger franchise.

It has been in FIFA’s shadow for many years, but 2019 saw a revival.

One of the biggest reasons for PES’s difficulties over the years is the lack of licensed players and clubs.

They have tried their best to keep going, with their attempts to indicate which player or club they are replicating going down in comedy folklore.

But Konami has done the impossible and started to prize some of the biggest clubs in the world away from FIFA and, in the case of Juventus, sometimes exclusively in PES.

Club Licences

Konami has always known not having licences were holding them back.

A lot of players like the gameplay but refuse to play with made-up names and logos.

For PES 2020 they went after some high profile targets and whilst there are plenty of gaps, they achieved some big names.

As you can imagine, this was a huge part of the launch strategy and they focused on Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United.

These are without doubt four of the biggest clubs in the world and also meant they had Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo covered – the two best players on the planet.

Licensing is very complex and layered, but the most impressive part of the capture of Juventus was that Konami managed to get exclusive rights.

Meaning they had to appear in FIFA 20 as “Piemonte Calcio” – something of moral victory for the people at Konami.

HOW TIMES HAVE CHANGED: Juventus are now official but used to be called PM Black White in 2018

They also managed to capture another 22 clubs including Arsenal, Monaco and Inter Milan.

There seems to be a demand for South American teams that Konami was clever in tapping into.

We know the Juventus deal is long-term, meaning it will be part of PES 2021.

Given what is at stake, we fully expect Konami to renew all the major partnerships where possible.

There are rumours they have failed to agree on a renewal with Corinthians.

League licences

PES 2020 took the same approach to leagues as it did clubs.

Konami went after a couple of higher-profile targets whilst also hoovering up the smaller leagues where the fight wouldn’t be as tough.

The highest-profile league with a licence is Italy’s Serie A Tim, but they also have the French Ligue 1 Conforama and Holland’s Eredivisie.

SCUDETTO – The Italian trophy was exclusive to PES 2020

They have leagues in Turkey, Scotland, Denmark, Belgium and a lot of South America too.

Again, we would fully expect to see most of these continuing, although it will be interesting to see what happens with Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and Serie B after it appears they have stopped licensing Corinthians.

Not only that, but EA has stepped up its interest in South America with the acquisition of the Copa Libertadores for FIFA 20.

Potential Additions

There are a few angles for Konami to approach the licensing for PES 2021.

They could look to make more clubs exclusive like Juventus.

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are hugely recognisable worldwide and given Konami’s relationship with the Serie A Tim, it feels the most straight-forward deal to be done.

The Italian top-flight is the only of Europe’s top-five leagues to not have a partnership with EA, with none of its clubs having private deals either.

NEXT UP – Could AC Milan follow Juventus’ lead?

Having for the crown of Juventus, and having a relationship with both the Milan clubs already, Italy looks to be a happy hunting ground for Konami.

If Konami can land another high profile Spanish club to go alongside Barcelona this would be a hammer blow to EA Sports.

A team like Atletico Madrid would be a huge statement, and in a league that has historically strong relationships with EA Sports.

Having licenced leagues is a nice touch, but seems slightly less important than the team’s licensing.

WORLD CLASS: Konami managed to capture the best two players in the world

Although, have strong links with the leagues also sets these up.

There’s a lot of complex and historic relationships to overcome, so we wouldn’t expect to see the Premier League, La Liga or Bundesliga follow any time soon.

The MLS fits the Konami approach but has a year left on its exclusivity deal with EA Sports.

We wouldn’t expect to see any new league licences on top of what exists, as Konami will likely focus on getting higher profile team targets.

We do however expect they will continue to fully licence nearly all National teams in the way they have in PES 2020.

