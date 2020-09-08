BREAKING* PES 2021: Rangers Partnership Announced

The licenses continue to be unveiled by Konami, with the Scottish giants the latest name to add to the list.

With plenty of big clubs already announced as partners for PES 2021, Konami has added another name to the growing list.

Rangers have won the Scottish league more times than any other club and will continue their long-term partnership with Konami this season.

Rangers

54-time Scottish champions Rangers have renewed their partnership with Konami ahead of PES 2021.

After some time away from the top-flight of Scottish football, Rangers are once more challenging Celtic at the top of the table.

BOUNCING! The atmosphere inside Ibrox is electric

The rivalry between the two clubs is one of the greatest in world football, and you will be able to play at the famous Ibrox Stadium on PES 2021!

Squad

Steven Gerrard’s squad boasts some familiar names, with former England striker Jermain Defoe on the books.

Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe are the real stars though, with both men boasting healthy goal rations throughout their careers.

TALENT! Steven Gerrard has brought plenty of youngsters to the club

Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi are two exciting youngsters that provide pace and flair in attack.

At the back, Borna Barisic and James Tavernier are two top full backs that impact both ends of the pitch.

