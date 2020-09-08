[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

*BREAKING* PES 2021: Rangers Partnership Announced

The licenses continue to be unveiled by Konami, with the Scottish giants the latest name to add to the list.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 8, 2020
pes 2021 rangers kent

With plenty of big clubs already announced as partners for PES 2021, Konami has added another name to the growing list.

Rangers have won the Scottish league more times than any other club and will continue their long-term partnership with Konami this season.

Contents hide
1 Rangers
2 Squad

Rangers

54-time Scottish champions Rangers have renewed their partnership with Konami ahead of PES 2021.

After some time away from the top-flight of Scottish football, Rangers are once more challenging Celtic at the top of the table.

rangers stadium ibrox pes 2021 1
BOUNCING! The atmosphere inside Ibrox is electric

The rivalry between the two clubs is one of the greatest in world football, and you will be able to play at the famous Ibrox Stadium on PES 2021!

Konami has announced numerous partnerships in recent weeks. Find out more here.

Squad

Steven Gerrard’s squad boasts some familiar names, with former England striker Jermain Defoe on the books.

READ MORE: Every single Club, National Team, Stadium and League in PES 2020

Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe are the real stars though, with both men boasting healthy goal rations throughout their careers.

Rangers pes 2021 squad 1
TALENT! Steven Gerrard has brought plenty of youngsters to the club

Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi are two exciting youngsters that provide pace and flair in attack.

At the back, Borna Barisic and James Tavernier are two top full backs that impact both ends of the pitch.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon