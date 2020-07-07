PES 2021 Licences: Inter Milan will not be on new game

Rumours will now grow around new clubs that Konami could bring in for the upcoming game.

With limited news coming out around PES 2021, Konami has now revealed the first big club they are losing for the upcoming game in the form of Inter Milan.

Konami Statement

Konami issued a statement that read:

“Thank you for playing eFootball PES 2020 and your continued support.

“Our licensing contract with FC Internazionale Milano will not be renewed.

“The representation of the Club will not be affected in eFootball PES 2020.

“This will not affect your acquired myClub players and can be used as normal in-game.

“In regards to other KONAMI football games, please wait for future announcements for each title.

“FC Internazionale Milano have been a strong advocate for the eFootball PES series we wish the club all the best in the future.

“Moving forwards, we will continue to strengthen existing partnerships and foster new relationships in order to provide the best possible eFootball experience.

“Thank you again for your support and understanding.”

Replacement?

There have been rumours that both Real Madrid and rivals Atletico Madrid will appear in PES 2021.

NEW SIGNING? Could Konami secure Real Madrid for PES 2021?

This is off the basis that both sides have had a plenty legends appear in PES 2020’s Iconic Moment Series.

