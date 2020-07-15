UPDATED* PES 2021 PS5: Trailer, Release Date, Graphics, Gameplay & more

With Next Gen consoles arriving, what does Konami have up its sleeve with Pro Evo this year?

PES 2021 news is coming thick and fast, but what about the game on PlayStation 5?

It looks as if we won’t see the game optimised for Next Gen, but what do we know so far?

Next Gen Trailer?

We certainly didn’t see this coming, a Next Gen tease for PES 2021… or is it PES 2022?

With PES 2021 confirmed to just be a “Season Update” – featuring all the same features as PES 2020, it’s highly unlikely we will see the game on Next Gen.

In a Statement, Konami said:

“Currently, we aim to begin testing of our next-gen title sometime in mid-2021, with an estimated release date later in the same year.”

With Unreal Engine (likely yo be UE5), shown in the trailer – we can’t wait to see that release from Konami!

What does this mean for PES 2021?

Despite this trailer, don’t expect to see any Next Gen capabilities for PES 2021.

It has now been confirmed that for PES 2021 Konami is simply going to update PES 2020.

This is due to Coronavirus delays, Euro 2020 being postponed, Next Gen consoles arriving later in the year and a likely switch to Unreal Engine 5.

If Konami feels it can’t offer enough to make the game different, then it’s a smart move.

New features have been developed on, however, with updates coming to both myClub and Master League, but again, expect to see those in PES 2022.

Any release or update of the new game is likely to release slightly ahead of FIFA 21.

We are expecting late-September to be the rough timeline for this.

Backwards Compatibility

With any game released in the second half of 2020 likely to be included as part of Backwards Compatibility, you should be able to play your PS4 version of PES 2020 on PS5.

PS5 Specs

The theme of the next-gen consoles is to have so much power in the device, that it will almost act like a PC.

Often, it’s been viewed that consoles are for casual players, with professionals preferring PCs.

FUTURE NOSTALGIA: A mix of the past and future, the PS5 controller has been released

PS5 will aim to change that.

It will have a new eight-core AMD CPU based on AMD’s new 7nm Zen 2 architecture, and a custom GPU based on its new Radeon Navi hardware.

These chips bring huge improvements, including support for up to 8K graphics, ray tracing, and 3D audio.

This means the PS5 will be the generational upgrade everyone looks for in new consoles.

It’s not just in the obvious ways, such as unbelievably realistic graphics and rendering, however.

Pure hardware issues like loading times will be drastically reduced. No longer should it take five minutes to get from boot up to the PES main menu screen.

