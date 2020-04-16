BREAKING* PES 2020 Euro 2020 DLC DELAYED

With the tournament pushed back to next year, the community will have to wait for exclusive content.

After it was announced that Euro 2020 would be delayed to 2021 due to Coronavirus, the PES community wondered what that would mean for the Euros DLC meant to be arriving in-game.

Konami has now put the breaks on bringing in the official Euro 2020 content into PES 2020.

The DLC was meant to arrive in-game on 30 April, but an official statement from Konami has changed that:

“As a result of the postponement of the Euro 2020 tournament and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Konami has announced the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 downloadable content (DLC) for PES 2020 has been delayed until further notice.

DELAYED – Looks like we’ll have to wait until next year for the official Euro cover

“With the latest state of emergency declared in Japan, the original April 30 release date for the DLC is no longer possible.”

Konami has also cancelled plans to release a physical version of PES 2020 with a UEFA Euro 2020 cover.

However, anyone who currently owns or is looking to purchase eFootball PES 2020 will still be able to enjoy the free update for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam when it is released through an upcoming Data Pack.

When that entails, and when that arrives is unknown at this stage.

Official Esports Tournament

Alongside the planned DLC, Konami and UEFA have confirmed the UEFA eEURO 2020 esports tournament, played exclusively on eFootball PES 2020, will continue this year, with the final taking place online on May 23 – 24.

The finalists had been scheduled to gather in London in July, but the tournament will now take place virtually.

