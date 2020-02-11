PS5: Ubisoft confirm depth of backward compatibility

A new generation of consoles is an exciting, and potentially expensive, time for gamers.

The fresh hardware of a PS5 will always cost an arm and a leg, and there are always launch titles that you simply MUST play.

Then there is the cost of replacing your favourite games when they are remastered for the new console.

But maybe that won't be a problem this time...

Almost complete backward compatibility

WAITING: Fans are desperate for a glimpse of the PS5

Speaking on a financial call last week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, when asked about next-gen, revealed that the upcoming "consoles will be running almost all the back catalog of the previous consoles."

This is huge news for gamers.

Sony have been far less forthcoming about the extent of the PS5's backward compatibility than Microsoft have about the Xbox Series X.

This means that you won't have to wait around for the remastered version of The Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 to play them in 8K glory on your PS5.

Assassin's Creed Ragnarok?

VALHALLA I AM COMING: Viking assassins are something we never knew we needed, but boy do we

On the same call, Ubisoft confirmed they would be releasing three AAA titles this year.

We already know about Gods & Monsters, and Watch Dogs Legion is expected, but the third title could well be the next Assassin's Creed title - Ragnarok.

While Sony won't be at E3 2020, we are eagerly awaiting news of the next instalment in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Maybe Ubisoft will unveil it at E3.