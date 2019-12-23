Cyberpunk 2077: Everything you need to know about the upcoming RPG – release date, gameplay, trailer, weapons, map, characters, location, PS4, Xbox One, next-gen, leak news & more

It seems like a lifetime ago that Cyberpunk 2077‘s first teaser trailer popped up, but we are now just a few months away from returning to Night City.

Recent trailers and gameplay have shown us a few of the new features coming to Mike Pondsmith’s game, and we couldn’t be more excited to see the return of the dystopian RPG.

READ MORE: READ MORE: Keanu Reeves requests a bigger presence in the upcoming game

We’ve got all of the details and squeezed them into this one article for your eyes to feast upon, but be sure to check back in for our weekly updates.

Release date

16th April 2020 is the release date that Keanu Reeves delivered in the flesh at E3 2019.

The Mature-rated RPG is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, but not to Nintendo Switch.

After years and years of waiting, we finally have a release date

While our hopes for a 2019 release have been crushed, we now know that we are merely 6 months away from playing what will be an iconic RPG.

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand

The gaming world exploded with excitement when Keanu Reeves turned up in the E3 2019 trailer. He will be playing the iconic Johnny Silverhand, a well-known character from the original 1988 Cyberpunk tabletop game.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077 makes Jonny Silverhand more complex and accessible. This shot features his legendary cybernetic arm

CDP’s interpretation of Silverhand will take the character in a new direction (considering Silverhand is already dead and lives on in V‘s head as a digital ghost).

READ MORE: Cyberpunk creator sheds details on two of the game’s biggest gangs

In the 1988 game, Silverhand’s character was a “Rockerboy” – a subclass of street poets, social consciences and rebels of 2000s. Silverhand’s original design was rooted in the tabletop game’s 80s cyberpunk aesthetic, but 2077’s Silverhand has a much rougher aesthetic, still featuring the iconic cybernetic arm.

Weapons

Although some scenes and driving scenarios switch to third-person view, Cyberpunk 2077 involves an awful lot of first-person shooting.

It’s chaotic, fast-paced and exhilarating nature was shown off in the opening moments of the demo, where the main character, V, peeks from behind cover and showers a gang of organ scavengers with bullets from their machine pistol.

The ‘Trauma Team’ arrive in the first gameplay reveal

Each shot carries a numbered indicator, showing the player the amount of damage that has been dealt (like in Bungie’s first-person shooter Destiny 2).

There’s quite a bit of speculation over what abilities V has, as they were made out to be swift and agile in the 2018 gameplay demo.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay: A fully customisable experience

V had the ability to run and slide to cover whilst triggering a slow-motion ‘bullet-time’ mode.

We also saw a ton of cool weapons – a modified ‘tech shotgun‘ can penetrate enemy cover, which can be used in combination with V’s upgraded optic implant.

Alternatively, a ‘smart rifle‘ will lock onto multiple enemies and fire bullets that track their intended targets.

This is a CD Projekt open-world RPG, but with all the perks of a first-person shooter.

Click ‘Next’ to continue reading…