Last of Us 2 Gameplay, Trailer, Graphics, Demo, Review, Characters, new zombies, weapons, 4K, PS4, PS5 & more

Naughty Dog’s smash hit The Last of Us gets a sequel this year The Last of Us Part II – arriving May 29, 2020.

The original was one of the most brilliant games of the last decade, receiving a 95% rating on Metacritic and was GamesRadar’s Game of the Decade, making the sequel one of the most eagerly anticipated games of 2020.

The gameplay on PS3 was way ahead of its time, making a smooth transition to the PS4 a year later with The Last of Us Remastered.

With the PS5 also on the horizon, expect The Last of Us Part II to blow our minds once again.

Here’s everything we know about the gameplay so far…

Gameplay

Gameplay has gone up a notch after seven years, with Ellie now a much more agile 19-year-old.

She is more capable in various surroundings, with the ability to leap to ledges, slide through crevices and is more equipped with her weapons.

THE NIGHTMARE RETURNS: The clickers are back, and this time they’ve got company

There are also new enemies to add to the zombies and humans in your way.

There are two new classes types of zombies, the shambler – a tanky zombie that can take some punishment and emits corrosive gasses, and a stalker – a hybrid between a runner and a clicker, these can hide, run away and fight you in hand to hand combat.

There are also guard dogs that prevent a new threat. They can sniff out your scent, so you must be careful when spying on your enemy. Keep moving to buy more time, and throw bottles to throw them off.

Plot

Set five years on from The Last of Us, Ellie is in the safe-zone of Jacksonville, patrolling the parameters alongside her long-time friend, and romantic interest, Dina.

TIL DEATH DO US PART: New character Dina is a love interest of Ellie

It seems that Ellie is fed up of the state of the rest of the country, and heads to Seattle where the city has been taken over by a militia known as the WLF.

They have a zero-tolerance policy on those not from Seattle, and this is where Ellie bumps into Joel.

Demo Feedback

Three hours gameplay of was revealed to the media to go hands-on with the media during 2019, with Naughty Dog giving a snapshot of that to the public.

More gameplay will be revealed as they get closer to the release date at the end of May.

No demo is expected to be available to the public, much like how there was no demo for the original Last of Us.

