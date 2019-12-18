PS5 Price and Release Date: UK cost, confirmed games & more

Sony has announced the PS5 is coming this year, as they step up the fight against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

So how much will it cost? Here we go through what pricetag Sony will be putting on their new flagship console – as well as pre-order information and, of course, some Xbox Series X news.

PS5 release date and cost

Sony has officially confirmed the PS5 will release “Holiday 2020”, which means it’ll land some time between October and December next year.

The PS4 came out in November 15th 2013 (a long time ago, eh?), which could give us further indication that the new console is penned for a pre-Christmas launch.

START YOUR ENGINES: The PS5 will go head-to-head with the new Xbox in November 2020

To back up this theory, a leak has suggested the release date will be November 20, which would put it in direct competition with the Xbox Series X, which has a rumoured release date of November. Game on.

Price wise, the PS5 will be around the £400 mark, we reckon – priced competitively with the Xbox Series X. It’ll come down to games – but both will be armed with some heavy hitters.

Microsoft has revealed Halo Infinite will be a launch title – while the PS5 will likely launch with a few big exclusives.

PS5 pre order

Some keen-eyed journos at GamesRadar report that a number of retailers, such as GAME in the UK, Best Buy in the US, and Game Mania in the Netherlands have launched sign-up pages online.

Here, you can sign up and they’ll let you know the second the PS5 will be available to pre-order. Worth a punt if you ask us.

On the production side, dev kits are landing at developer’s doors, and have found their way on to Reddit.

Companies like Square Enix ave revealed they’re hard at work on on a PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV, while BioWare has dropped a teaser trailer for a 2022 release of Dragon Age 4.

Remember, for more information about the PS5, be sure to read our absolutely everything piece about Sony’s new console – to find out how it could stack up against the Xbox Series X.

