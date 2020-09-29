BREAKING* Date announced for EA Play on Xbox Game Pass

EA’s subscription service will get folded into Microsoft’s, bringing games more for their money.

Next-gen consoles might be stealing all the headlines, but Xbox has more than the Series X up their sleeve.

Already announced, EA Play now has a date for its addition to the Game Pass library.

EA Play will join Xbox Game Pass on 10 November!

That’s the same date as the Xbox Series X and Series S are released around the world.

Game Pass can connect up your who gaming experience

Microsoft are really set to start the next generation of gaming with a bang!

How much does Game Pass cost?

Xbox players can get Game Pass for just £7.99 a month. This gets you access to over 100 games, and even day 1 access to upcoming titles like Halo Infinite.

For £10.99 a month you can play those games across console, PC, and Android devices, as well as getting free perks and in-game content from partners. Included in that cost is Gold, the online multiplayer subscription service.

Will EA Play up the cost?

No!

EA Play, currently a £3.99 a month cost, will be added to Xbox Game Pass as a freebie for members.

This will save you some money every month, and makes Xbox Series X a terrific console to own!

