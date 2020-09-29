[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* Date announced for EA Play on Xbox Game Pass

EA’s subscription service will get folded into Microsoft’s, bringing games more for their money.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Sep 29, 2020
Next-gen consoles might be stealing all the headlines, but Xbox has more than the Series X up their sleeve.

Already announced, EA Play now has a date for its addition to the Game Pass library.

Contents hide
1 EA Play on Xbox Game Pass date
2 How much does Game Pass cost?
3 Will EA Play up the cost?

EA Play on Xbox Game Pass date

EA Play will join Xbox Game Pass on 10 November!

PRE-ORDER XBOX SERIES X HERE.

That’s the same date as the Xbox Series X and Series S are released around the world.

PLAY EVERYTHING, EVERYWHERE: Game Pass can connect up your who gaming experience

Microsoft are really set to start the next generation of gaming with a bang!

How much does Game Pass cost?

Xbox players can get Game Pass for just £7.99 a month. This gets you access to over 100 games, and even day 1 access to upcoming titles like Halo Infinite.

For £10.99 a month you can play those games across console, PC, and Android devices, as well as getting free perks and in-game content from partners. Included in that cost is Gold, the online multiplayer subscription service.

Will EA Play up the cost?

No!

EA Play, currently a £3.99 a month cost, will be added to Xbox Game Pass as a freebie for members.

This will save you some money every month, and makes Xbox Series X a terrific console to own!

Written by Toby Durant

