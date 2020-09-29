*BREAKING* Date announced for EA Play on Xbox Game Pass
EA’s subscription service will get folded into Microsoft’s, bringing games more for their money.
Next-gen consoles might be stealing all the headlines, but Xbox has more than the Series X up their sleeve.
Already announced, EA Play now has a date for its addition to the Game Pass library.
EA Play on Xbox Game Pass date
EA Play will join Xbox Game Pass on 10 November!
That’s the same date as the Xbox Series X and Series S are released around the world.
Microsoft are really set to start the next generation of gaming with a bang!
How much does Game Pass cost?
Xbox players can get Game Pass for just £7.99 a month. This gets you access to over 100 games, and even day 1 access to upcoming titles like Halo Infinite.
For £10.99 a month you can play those games across console, PC, and Android devices, as well as getting free perks and in-game content from partners. Included in that cost is Gold, the online multiplayer subscription service.
Will EA Play up the cost?
No!
EA Play, currently a £3.99 a month cost, will be added to Xbox Game Pass as a freebie for members.
This will save you some money every month, and makes Xbox Series X a terrific console to own!
