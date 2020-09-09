Xbox Series X Release date & price confirmed - Microsoft reveal next-gen console

It's happened at last. Microsoft has given us confirmation of the release date and price of the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X release date

The next-gen console has an official release date of 10 November.

This is the same release date as the Xbox Series S, which means a lot of tough decisions will need to be made soon!

Xbox Series X price

While the Series S is coming in at £249/$299, the Series X will be a deal more expensive.

With a price tag of £449/$499 it will be a tough decision for gamers which one they get.

Make sure to get your pre-orders in quickly though as demand is sure to out-strip supply!

Xbox Series X specs

The Xbox Series X will be the most powerful home gaming console ever.

It's specs are truly monstrous:

CPU: Eight-core 2.3GHz custom AMD

GPU: Six teraflops 1.17 GHz

RAM: 12GB GDDR5

Frame rate: Up to 60 fps

Resolution: Up to 4K

Storage: 1TB HDD

That means amazing graphics, non-existant load times, and speeds that you won't believe.

The ball is in Sony's court

So that's it, Microsoft has firmly planted their next-gen flag.

Now we eagerly await what Sony and the PS5 have in store for us!

