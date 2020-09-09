Xbox Series X Release date & price confirmed - Microsoft reveal next-gen console

It's happened at last. Microsoft has given us confirmation of the release date and price of the Xbox Series X.
Xbox Series X release date
The next-gen console has an official release date of 10 November.
This is the same release date as the Xbox Series S, which means a lot of tough decisions will need to be made soon!
Xbox Series X price
While the Series S is coming in at £249/$299, the Series X will be a deal more expensive.
With a price tag of £449/$499 it will be a tough decision for gamers which one they get.
Xbox Series X specs
The Xbox Series X will be the most powerful home gaming console ever.
It's specs are truly monstrous:
- CPU: Eight-core 2.3GHz custom AMD
- GPU: Six teraflops 1.17 GHz
- RAM: 12GB GDDR5
- Frame rate: Up to 60 fps
- Resolution: Up to 4K
- Storage: 1TB HDD
That means amazing graphics, non-existant load times, and speeds that you won't believe.
The ball is in Sony's court
So that's it, Microsoft has firmly planted their next-gen flag.
Now we eagerly await what Sony and the PS5 have in store for us!
