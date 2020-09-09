header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Next-Gen

09 Sep 2020

Xbox Series X Release date & price confirmed - Microsoft reveal next-gen console

Xbox Series X Release date & price confirmed - Microsoft reveal next-gen console

Microsoft's next-gen machine has finally got a launch date. When can you get your hands on it?

Jump To
link decal

Xbox Series X release date

link decal

Xbox Series X price

link decal

Xbox Series X specs

link decal

The ball is in Sony's court

It's happened at last. Microsoft has given us confirmation of the release date and price of the Xbox Series X.

Keep reading for more details.

Xbox Series X release date

The next-gen console has an official release date of 10 November.

xbox series x confimed 1

WELL HELLO THERE: Circle the date and get saving!

This is the same release date as the Xbox Series S, which means a lot of tough decisions will need to be made soon!

Xbox Series X price

While the Series S is coming in at £249/$299, the Series X will be a deal more expensive.

xbox series x

MEAN MACHINE: The Series X will be the most powerful console ever

With a price tag of £449/$499 it will be a tough decision for gamers which one they get.

Make sure to get your pre-orders in quickly though as demand is sure to out-strip supply!

Xbox Series X specs

The Xbox Series X will be the most powerful home gaming console ever.

It's specs are truly monstrous:

  • CPU: Eight-core 2.3GHz custom AMD
  • GPU: Six teraflops 1.17 GHz
  • RAM: 12GB GDDR5
  • Frame rate: Up to 60 fps
  • Resolution: Up to 4K
  • Storage: 1TB HDD

That means amazing graphics, non-existant load times, and speeds that you won't believe.

The ball is in Sony's court

So that's it, Microsoft has firmly planted their next-gen flag.

Now we eagerly await what Sony and the PS5 have in store for us!

READ MORE: PS5 - Disc drive vs Digital-only

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy