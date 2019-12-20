Xbox 2020 Controllers: Can you use the Xbox One gamepad? – Release date, Specs, Price, Customisation, Pre-order, PS5 Info and more

The new Xbox will arrive this year, as Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X family.

It promises to be far more powerful than the Xbox One X – currently the top-of-the-line current-gen console in Microsoft’s Xbox family.

Here we go through what we know about the controller and what we would like to see.

Xbox Series X controller

The new Xbox Wireless Controller isn’t a far cry from the existing Xbox One version.

Bumpers and rumble triggers remain, but Microsoft claims the pad’s “size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people”.

This means it’s ever so slightly smaller than before.

Elsewhere, a PS4-style ‘share’ button, making it easier to upload clips and screenshots is featured, while the D-pad has transitioned from a cross shape to a circle style similar to that of the Elite controller’s.

The new controller comes with the Xbox Series X consoles, but are also compatible with Windows PCs and the Xbox One.

ELITE – The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller WILL work on the new Xbox

Xbox 2020 pre-order and price

Xbox Series X isn’t quite available for pre-order yet – but it will be soon we think.

However, if you sign up for Xbox All Access, you can upgrade to a Series X starting Holiday 2020.

Price-wise, you can currently pick up an Xbox One X from £400 so the Xbox Series X will probably come in at about the same level. Maybe a bit more.

Xbox 2020 release date and PS5

Gamers can expect to see the Xbox Series X console launch sometime between October and December 2020, in the ‘holiday’ window of 2020.

It shares the exact same rumoured launch date window as that of Sony’s PlayStation 5.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about pre-ordering the new Xbox!

Xbox 2020 specs

The new Xbox will boast far more than the six teraflops currently inside Microsoft’s flagship gaming console, the Xbox One X.

Although some have speculated that the console will be 8K ready, we doubt it’ll have the raw power to run this natively.

According to insider sources, the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PS5 and “set the benchmark” for console gaming.

Instead, it’ll likely use a solution much like PS4 Pro’s checkboard rendering / Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)- upscaling an image from 1880p to higher resolutions allowing for higher framerates.

READ MORE: How much will the new Xbox cost?