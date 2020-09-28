NBA 2K21 Update 1.03 Finally Sizes Up Shot Meter, Improves Dribble Moves

The newest NBA 2K update brings overdue visual changes for shooting and reworks dribbling.

The shot meter in NBA 2K21 has been a point of contention for fans, and more changes are here in Update 1.03.

Let’s go over the big details of the latest patch and its biggest improvements for gameplay.

Fixing the Shot Meter

Even after the shooting hotfix, NBA 2K21’s new shot meter has been a frustrating feature.

SPOT THE GREEN: While Lillard can clearly green in NBA 2K21, the meter was still too small

While the shooting hotfix adjusted the difficulty of shooting in NBA 2K21 in the right direction, it failed to make visual improvements on the new shot meter.

In Update 1.03, the shot meter will finally grow bigger so players can see the timing window for their shots.

This change is fantastic for players of all levels, and follows up on what the shooting hotfix should’ve had already.

Reigning in Dribble Moves

Dribble moves in NBA 2K21 are another area that needs improvement.

MAMBA: Not everyone is Kobe level, but dribble moves may make you feel like it

With so many amazing Playmaking badges and the guard playstyle in The Park, dribbling is quickly becoming out of control.

Add to this the big issue of players accidentally activating dribble moves constantly in The Park, and it’s been quite a frustrating experience.

BAD NEWS: Gameplay Director Mike Wang’s poll didn’t receive promising results

Update 1.03 addresses both of these concerns by adjusting dribble move control to L3, and nerfing the speed of player’s first step out of many dribble moves.

Dribble moves will now be available to more players, however, as the OVR requirement for Pro Dribble Moves has been bumped down to 80.

While the nerf was much needed and dribble control changes are a great start, more players spamming them in The Park with lower requirements will get old fast.

Something needs to be done to vary up guards in The Park from the dribble move spam playstyle we’ve come to know. This will likely require some extra stamina costs, but it looks like we’ll have to wait for another update to see it.

The rest of Update 1.03 changes aren’t quite as important as those concerning the shot meter and dribbling.

But some other positives include a nerf to pull-up jumpshots which will allow players to focus more on driving lanes, and better defensive movement which will help players combat the sheer amount of dribbling that is coming to The Park.