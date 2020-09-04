NBA 2K21: Complete Controls Guide – Offense, Defense, On-Ball, Off-Ball, Shooting, Passing, Dribbling & More

Learning the basics is vital to your success. Here is everything you need to know.

NBA 2K21 is here!

Basketball gamers around the world can finally get stuck into the new 2K title. You can find out everything you need to know about the game right here!

Mastering the controls is the best place to start. Here is the full guide to the 2K21 controls!

Offense Controls

Here is everything you need to know for when you have the ball in hand!

On-Ball Offense

There are two key areas within offence that you will have to master.

The first is on-ball. This is used in modes where you are in control of the full team such as MyTEAM or Play Now.

Action PS4 Controls Xbox One Controls Pass X A Bounce Pass O B Lob Pass ▲ Y Shoot ■ or Right Analogue Stick X or Right Analogue Stick Move Player Left Analogue Stick Left Analogue Stick Pro Stick Right Analogue Stick Right Analogue Stick On The Fly Coaching D-Pad D-Pad Call Play L1 LB Post Up L2 LT Call Timeout / Coaches Challenge Touch Pad Back Button Sprint R2 RT Icon Pass Press R1 and then choose pass Press RB and then choose pass

Off-Ball Offense

For modes where you control just one player – such as MyCAREER or BlackTop – there is a different set of controls for you to learn.

Here are the basics:

Action PS4 Controls Xbox One Controls Call For Pass X A Quick Screen O B Call For Alley-oop ▲ Y Tell Teammate To Shoot ■ X Move Player Left Analogue Stick Left Analogue Stick Pro Stick Right Analogue Stick Right Analogue Stick Sprint R2 RT Call Timeout / Coach’s Challenge Touch Pad Back Button Call for Screen L1 LB Post Up L2 LT On the Fly Coaching D-Pad D-Pad

Defense

Like with offense, there are two areas of defense for you to master.

Action PS4 Controls Xbox One Controls Player Swap X A Take Charge O B Block/Rebound ▲ Y Steal ■ X Move Player Left Analogue Stick Left Analogue Stick Hands Up Right Analogue Stick Right Analogue Stick Sprint R2 RT Icon Swap R1 RB Intentional Foul Touch Pad Back Button Intense Defense L2 LT Double Team L1 LB On the Fly Coaching D-Pad D-Pad

Off-Ball Defense

The off-ball defense controls are very similar to the standard defense controls.

Here are the main things to know:

Action PS4 Controls Xbox One Controls Player Swap X A Take Charge O B Block/Rebound ▲ Y Steal ■ X Move Player Left Analogue Stick Left Analogue Stick Onball Steal Right Analogue Stick Right Analogue Stick Sprint R2 RT Icon Swap R1 RB Intentional Foul Touch Pad Back Button Intense Defense L2 LT Double Team L1 LB On the Fly Coaching D-Pad D-Pad

Shooting

We have covered the basics in terms of offense and defense, but now it’s time to jump into the more complex stuff.

We’ll start with shooting.

Action PS4 Controls Xbox One Controls Jump Shot Press and hold ■ then release. Press and hold Y then release Free Throw Press and hold ■ then release. Press and hold Y then release Layup Move and hold right analogue stick up whilst driving Move and hold right analogue stick up whilst driving Runner / Floater Move and hold right analogue stick down whilst driving Move and hold right analogue stick down whilst driving Reverse Layup Move and hold right analogue stick right whilst driving along the baseline. Move and hold right analogue stick right whilst driving along the baseline. Euro Step Layup Double tap ■ whilst driving whilst holding the left analogue stick towards the off hand Double tap Y whilst driving whilst holding the left analogue stick towards the off hand Cradle Layup Double tap ■ whilst driving whilst holding the left analogue stick towards the ball hand Double tap Y whilst driving whilst holding the left analogue stick towards the ball hand Two-Hand Dunk R2 + move and hold right analogue stick up whilst driving in close range. RT + move and hold right analogue stick up whilst driving in close range. Dominant or Off-Hand Dunk R2 + move and hold right analogue stick up, left or right in close range. RT + move and hold right analogue stick up, left or right in close range. Flashy Dunk R2 + move and hold right analogue stick down whilst driving in close range, release to finish dunk. RT + move and hold right analogue stick down whilst driving in close range, release to finish dunk. Pump Fake Tap ■ Tap Y Hop Gather Tap ■ whilst dribbling with left analogue stick deflected. Tap Y whilst dribbling with left analogue stick deflected. Spin Gather Hold R2 + double tap ■ Hold RT + double tap Y Half Spin Gather Rotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold whilst driving with ball in right hand Rotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold whilst driving with ball in right hand Step Through At close range, pump fake, then press and hold ■ At close range, pump fake, then press and hold Y Putback Press ■ when attempting an offensive rebound Press Y when attempting an offensive rebound

Dribbling

You’ll spend a lot of time with the ball in hand. Knowing how to dribble effectively will help to throw off your opponent.

Here’s how.

Action PS4 Controls Xbox One Controls Sprint Hold R2 and move Hold RT and move Signature Size-up Move and hold right analogue stick up from a standing dribble. Move and hold right analogue stick up from a standing dribble. Signature Park Size-up Repeatedly tap L2 from a stand dribble. Repeatedly tap LT from a stand dribble. In and Out Move right analogue stick up right then quickly release whilst dribbling with right hand. Move right analogue stick up right then quickly release whilst dribbling with right hand. Hesitation Move right analogue stick right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Move right analogue stick right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Momentum Hesitation R2 + move right analogue stick right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand RT + move right analogue stick right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Hesitation Escape Move and hold right analogue stick right when dribbling with right hand Move and hold right analogue stick right when dribbling with right hand Crossover Move right analogue stick up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Move right analogue stick up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Momentum Crossover R2 + move right analogue stick up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. R2 + move right analogue stick up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Crossover Escape Move and hold right analogue stick up left when dribbling with right hand Move and hold right analogue stick up left when dribbling with right hand Between Legs Cross Move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Momentum Between Legs Cross R2 + move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. RT + move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Between Legs Escape Move and hold right analogue stick left when dribbling with right hand. Move and hold right analogue stick left when dribbling with right hand. Behind the Back Move right analogue stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Move right analogue stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Momentum Behind the Back R2 + move right analogue stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. RT + move right analogue stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Behind the Back Escape Move and hold right analogue stick down left when dribbling with right hand. Move and hold right analogue stick down left when dribbling with right hand. Stepback Move right analogue stick down then quickly release. Move right analogue stick down then quickly release. Momentum Stepback R2 + move right analogue stick down then quickly release. RT + move right analogue stick down then quickly release. Spin Rotate right analogue stick clockwise then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Rotate right analogue stick clockwise then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Half Spin Rotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Rotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Hard Stop / Stutter Tap L2 whilst driving for a quick change of speed. Tap LT whilst driving for a quick change of speed. Hold Off Defenders Hold L2 Hold LT

Passing

The final area of the big three things you need to master is passing.

Action PS4 Controls Xbox One Controls Normal Pass Press X Press A Bounce Pass Press O Press B Lob Pass Press ▲ Press Y Skip Pass Hold X to target a receiver further away Hold A to target a receiver further away Fake Pass ▲ + O whilst standing or driving to the hoop B + Y whilst standing or driving to the hoop Jump Pass ■ + X whilst standing or driving to the hoop A + X whilst standing or driving to the hoop Icon Pass Press R1 then press the action button of the desired receiver Press RB then press the action button of the desired receiver Flashy Pass Double tap O Double tap B to pass Alley-oop Double tap ▲ Double tap Y Alley-oop to Self Double tap ▲ + move left analogue stick to the hoop. Double tap Y + move left analogue stick to the hoop. Lead to Basket Pass Press and hold ▲ to make the selected receiver cut to the basket. Release to pass. Press and hold Y to make the selected receiver cut to the basket. Release to pass. Full Receiver Control Press and hold O to freely move the selected receiver with the left analogue stick. Release O to pass. Press and hold B to freely move the selected receiver with the left analogue stick. Release B to pass. Touch Pass Press X before the initial receiver gets the ball. Use left analogue stick to select second receiver. Press A before the initial receiver gets the ball. Use left analogue stick to select second receiver. Pro Stick Pass Press and hold R1 + move right analogue stick in the desired pass direction. Press and hold RB + move right analogue stick in the desired pass direction. Give and Go Press and hold X until the receiver catches the ball. Keep X held and use left analogue stick to move initial passer. Release X to get the ball back. Press and hold A until the receiver catches the ball. Keep A held and use left analogue stick to move initial passer. Release A to get the ball back. Rolling Inbound Press ▲ during baseline inbounds when no defenders are present. Press Y during baseline inbounds when no defenders are present.

