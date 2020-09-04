[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NBA 2K

NBA 2K21: Complete Controls Guide – Offense, Defense, On-Ball, Off-Ball, Shooting, Passing, Dribbling & More

Learning the basics is vital to your success. Here is everything you need to know.

Tom Young by Tom Young Sep 4, 2020
NBA 2K21 Controls Featured 2

NBA 2K21 is here!

Basketball gamers around the world can finally get stuck into the new 2K title. You can find out everything you need to know about the game right here!

Mastering the controls is the best place to start. Here is the full guide to the 2K21 controls!

Contents hide
1 Offense Controls
2 On-Ball Offense
3 Off-Ball Offense
4 Defense
5 Off-Ball Defense
6 Shooting
7 Dribbling
8 Passing

GET MAMBA EDITION NBA 2K21 HERE!

Offense Controls

Here is everything you need to know for when you have the ball in hand!

On-Ball Offense

There are two key areas within offence that you will have to master.

The first is on-ball. This is used in modes where you are in control of the full team such as MyTEAM or Play Now.

Offense Controls 2K21
ActionPS4 ControlsXbox One Controls
PassXA
Bounce PassOB
Lob PassY
Shoot■ or Right Analogue StickX or Right Analogue Stick
Move PlayerLeft Analogue StickLeft Analogue Stick
Pro StickRight Analogue StickRight Analogue Stick
On The Fly CoachingD-PadD-Pad
Call PlayL1LB
Post UpL2LT
Call Timeout / Coaches ChallengeTouch PadBack Button
Sprint R2RT
Icon PassPress R1 and then choose passPress RB and then choose pass

GET MAMBA EDITION NBA 2K21 HERE!

Off-Ball Offense

For modes where you control just one player – such as MyCAREER or BlackTop – there is a different set of controls for you to learn.

Here are the basics:

NBA 2K21 Off Ball Offense Controls
ActionPS4 ControlsXbox One Controls
Call For PassXA
Quick ScreenOB
Call For Alley-oopY
Tell Teammate To ShootX
Move PlayerLeft Analogue StickLeft Analogue Stick
Pro StickRight Analogue StickRight Analogue Stick
SprintR2RT
Call Timeout / Coach’s ChallengeTouch PadBack Button
Call for ScreenL1LB
Post Up L2LT
On the Fly CoachingD-PadD-Pad

READ MORE: 5 Reasons to Buy NBA 2K21: New Gameplay Features, MyTEAM, MyCAREER & more

Defense

Like with offense, there are two areas of defense for you to master.

Image from iOS 2
ActionPS4 ControlsXbox One Controls
Player SwapXA
Take ChargeOB
Block/ReboundY
StealX
Move PlayerLeft Analogue StickLeft Analogue Stick
Hands UpRight Analogue StickRight Analogue Stick
SprintR2RT
Icon Swap R1RB
Intentional FoulTouch PadBack Button
Intense DefenseL2LT
Double TeamL1LB
On the Fly CoachingD-PadD-Pad

Off-Ball Defense

The off-ball defense controls are very similar to the standard defense controls.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Countdown: Download Now! – Features, Price, Editions & more

Here are the main things to know:

Image from iOS 3
ActionPS4 ControlsXbox One Controls
Player SwapXA
Take ChargeOB
Block/ReboundY
StealX
Move PlayerLeft Analogue StickLeft Analogue Stick
Onball StealRight Analogue StickRight Analogue Stick
SprintR2RT
Icon Swap R1RB
Intentional FoulTouch PadBack Button
Intense DefenseL2LT
Double TeamL1LB
On the Fly CoachingD-PadD-Pad

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Buyer’s Guide: Breaking Down Each Edition

Shooting

We have covered the basics in terms of offense and defense, but now it’s time to jump into the more complex stuff.

We’ll start with shooting.

ActionPS4 ControlsXbox One Controls
Jump ShotPress and hold ■ then release.Press and hold Y then release
Free ThrowPress and hold ■ then release.Press and hold Y then release
LayupMove and hold right analogue stick up whilst drivingMove and hold right analogue stick up whilst driving
Runner / FloaterMove and hold right analogue stick down whilst drivingMove and hold right analogue stick down whilst driving
Reverse LayupMove and hold right analogue stick right whilst driving along the baseline.Move and hold right analogue stick right whilst driving along the baseline.
Euro Step LayupDouble tap ■ whilst driving whilst holding the left analogue stick towards the off handDouble tap Y whilst driving whilst holding the left analogue stick towards the off hand
Cradle LayupDouble tap ■ whilst driving whilst holding the left analogue stick towards the ball handDouble tap Y whilst driving whilst holding the left analogue stick towards the ball hand
Two-Hand DunkR2 + move and hold right analogue stick up whilst driving in close range.RT + move and hold right analogue stick up whilst driving in close range.
Dominant or Off-Hand DunkR2 + move and hold right analogue stick up, left or right in close range.RT + move and hold right analogue stick up, left or right in close range.
Flashy DunkR2 + move and hold right analogue stick down whilst driving in close range, release to finish dunk.RT + move and hold right analogue stick down whilst driving in close range, release to finish dunk.
Pump FakeTap ■Tap Y
Hop GatherTap ■ whilst dribbling with left analogue stick deflected.Tap Y whilst dribbling with left analogue stick deflected.
Spin GatherHold R2 + double tap ■Hold RT + double tap Y
Half Spin GatherRotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold whilst driving with ball in right handRotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then hold whilst driving with ball in right hand
Step ThroughAt close range, pump fake, then press and hold ■At close range, pump fake, then press and hold Y
Putback Press ■ when attempting an offensive reboundPress Y when attempting an offensive rebound

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about NBA 2K21

Dribbling

You’ll spend a lot of time with the ball in hand. Knowing how to dribble effectively will help to throw off your opponent.

Here’s how.

ActionPS4 ControlsXbox One Controls
SprintHold R2 and moveHold RT and move
Signature Size-upMove and hold right analogue stick up from a standing dribble.Move and hold right analogue stick up from a standing dribble.
Signature Park Size-upRepeatedly tap L2 from a stand dribble.Repeatedly tap LT from a stand dribble.
In and OutMove right analogue stick up right then quickly release whilst dribbling with right hand.Move right analogue stick up right then quickly release whilst dribbling with right hand.
HesitationMove right analogue stick right then quickly release when dribbling with right handMove right analogue stick right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
Momentum HesitationR2 + move right analogue stick right then quickly release when dribbling with right handRT + move right analogue stick right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
Hesitation EscapeMove and hold right analogue stick right when dribbling with right handMove and hold right analogue stick right when dribbling with right hand
CrossoverMove right analogue stick up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.Move right analogue stick up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.
Momentum CrossoverR2 + move right analogue stick up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.R2 + move right analogue stick up left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.
Crossover Escape Move and hold right analogue stick up left when dribbling with right handMove and hold right analogue stick up left when dribbling with right hand
Between Legs CrossMove right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.Move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.
Momentum Between Legs CrossR2 + move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.RT + move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.
Between Legs EscapeMove and hold right analogue stick left when dribbling with right hand.Move and hold right analogue stick left when dribbling with right hand.
Behind the BackMove right analogue stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.Move right analogue stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.
Momentum Behind the BackR2 + move right analogue stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.RT + move right analogue stick down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.
Behind the Back EscapeMove and hold right analogue stick down left when dribbling with right hand.Move and hold right analogue stick down left when dribbling with right hand.
StepbackMove right analogue stick down then quickly release.Move right analogue stick down then quickly release.
Momentum StepbackR2 + move right analogue stick down then quickly release.RT + move right analogue stick down then quickly release.
SpinRotate right analogue stick clockwise then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.Rotate right analogue stick clockwise then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.
Half SpinRotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.Rotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.
Hard Stop / StutterTap L2 whilst driving for a quick change of speed.Tap LT whilst driving for a quick change of speed.
Hold Off DefendersHold L2Hold LT

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition

Passing

The final area of the big three things you need to master is passing.

Action PS4 ControlsXbox One Controls
Normal PassPress XPress A
Bounce PassPress OPress B
Lob PassPress ▲Press Y
Skip PassHold X to target a receiver further awayHold A to target a receiver further away
Fake Pass▲ + O whilst standing or driving to the hoopB + Y whilst standing or driving to the hoop
Jump Pass■ + X whilst standing or driving to the hoopA + X whilst standing or driving to the hoop
Icon PassPress R1 then press the action button of the desired receiverPress RB then press the action button of the desired receiver
Flashy Pass Double tap ODouble tap B to pass
Alley-oop Double tap ▲Double tap Y
Alley-oop to SelfDouble tap ▲ + move left analogue stick to the hoop.Double tap Y + move left analogue stick to the hoop.
Lead to Basket PassPress and hold ▲ to make the selected receiver cut to the basket. Release to pass.Press and hold Y to make the selected receiver cut to the basket. Release to pass.
Full Receiver ControlPress and hold O to freely move the selected receiver with the left analogue stick. Release O to pass.Press and hold B to freely move the selected receiver with the left analogue stick. Release B to pass.
Touch PassPress X before the initial receiver gets the ball. Use left analogue stick to select second receiver.Press A before the initial receiver gets the ball. Use left analogue stick to select second receiver.
Pro Stick PassPress and hold R1 + move right analogue stick in the desired pass direction.Press and hold RB + move right analogue stick in the desired pass direction.
Give and Go Press and hold X until the receiver catches the ball. Keep X held and use left analogue stick to move initial passer. Release X to get the ball back.Press and hold A until the receiver catches the ball. Keep A held and use left analogue stick to move initial passer. Release A to get the ball back.
Rolling InboundPress ▲ during baseline inbounds when no defenders are present.Press Y during baseline inbounds when no defenders are present.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21: Is cross platform coming to 2K?

Tom Young

Written by Tom Young

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon