NBA 2K21 Ratings: Top 5 Small Forwards (SF) – Lebron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant & more

Small forward is where you’ll find some of the biggest stars in NBA history – but who will be the best?

The small forward position is where you’ll find some of the league’s biggest and most influential stars – and this will be no different in NBA 2K21.

Here are our predictions for the best small forwards (SF) in NBA 2K21 and their ratings.

Lebron James – 97 OVR

Lebron James has evolved into a different style of play, but don’t think he’s any less successful.

LEGENDARY: Lebron James’ career is nothing short of legendary as a contender for GOAT

James leads the Los Angeles Lakers to a dominant hold on the Western Conference. And while the NBA figurehead still does it through his dominant ability on both sides of the court, he’s slowed down his scoring in favor of becoming more of a facilitator. It shows in his league-leading 10.3 assists per game – which is also a career-high for James.

With this, despite his lowest average points per game since his rookie season (if only by a hair) – James should retain his massive 97 OVR rating heading into NBA 2K21.

Kawhi Leonard – 96 OVR

Kawhi Leonard remains a massive franchise-making star, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a very successful year.

Leonard has built a reputation for being a shutdown defender that can produce in all facets of the game. And not only has he held this standard, but he’s also improved many areas of his game to career-highs, including points per game and assists.

These improvements are great, but aren’t significant enough to bump Leonard up from his huge 96 OVR rating for NBA 2K21.

Kevin Durant – 95 OVR

Kevin Durant made huge news stepping away from the Golden State Warrior dynasty to build something new with the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving.

A NEW CHALLENGER: Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets, and it should make them a title challenger when he’s healthy

And while this great story hasn’t had its time on the court due to Durant’s injury in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, all signs point to his time coming next season. Durant will be a huge presence for the Nets when he’s healthy, and will have plenty of opportunity to shine as his new team’s figurehead.

But with Durant’s injury, we do expect his production to slow down just a bit – at least initially. For this reason, we think Durant will fall to 95 OVR in NBA 2K21.

Jimmy Butler – 89 OVR

Jimmy Butler has transitioned into a veteran leader for a young and dangerous Miami Heat.

The Heat have had plenty of success this year with Butler giving a veteran presence for a great young roster featuring Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Butler is a great defender with the ability to distribute the ball, drive through tough defenses, and fight for boards.

With Butler producing career-high stats in rebounding and assists per game, this offsets his so-so scoring this year to push him ahead to 89 OVR in NBA 2K21.

Khris Middleton – 88 OVR

Khris Middleton is enjoying yet another awesome season as part of the massively successful Milwaukee Bucks.

Middleton has pushed several career-high numbers this season, including rebounds, points, and tying his career-high for assists. While these still aren’t pushing any league leading stats, it points to Middleton’s important role on perhaps the best team in the league today.

Middleton’s growth in these areas should push his rating up to 88 OVR in NBA 2K21.