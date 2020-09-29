NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Dikembe Mutombo Diamond Available Now

The newest pack in MyTEAM offers one of the most dominant NBA center’s of all time, Dikembe Mutombo.

The most iconic shot blocker in NBA history, Dikembe Mutombo, is now available in NBA 2K21 MyTEAM’s Playoff Underdogs set.

Here’s how to bring him into your squad.

NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Dikembe Mutombo

The role of the big man has evolved in modern basketball. But that doesn’t mean controlling the post is any less important, and no one does it better than Dikembe Mutombo.

The Rockets legend stands at a towering 7’2, and you can feel famous finger wag through the screen if you drive on him in the paint.

Mutombo is a 4-time Defensive POTY, 8-time NBA All-Star, 3-time blocks leader, and 2-time rebounds leader.

The Dikembe Mutombo Diamond Playoff Underdogs card is stacked with 96 Block, 95 Interior Defense, 94 Defensive Rebounds, 92 Offensive Rebounds, and 95 Standing Dunk.

The card also has tons of great badges, with Hall of Fame Rim Protector, Chase Down Artist, Post Move Lockdown, and Tireless Defender with 21 Gold badges to go with them.

Playoff Underdogs

The NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Playoff Underdogs set offers some great cards.

Along with Diamond Dikembe Mutombo there are Diamond Kyrie Irving, Amethyst Jamal Mashburn, Ruby Stephen Jackson, and Ruby Tyson Chandler.

Locker Codes

NBA 2K21 locker codes release every few days – and they give some great freebies to MyTEAM players.

The newest locker code, UNDERDOGS-IN-MYTEAM offers the chance at a Playoff Underdogs pack, as well as a Gold Consumables Pack, and Gold Contracts Pack.

This is a great way to get a head start at trying to bring in Dikembe Mutombo in MyTEAM.

You can use this locker code until October 6th.

