NBA 2K21 Graphics: PS5, Xbox Series X, specs, features & more

Fans are expecting a lot from the graphics of NBA 2K21 on next gen consoles. How will the game look?

NBA 2K21 has all the room to be the best game of the entire series. With next gen capabilities, and a fanbase that’s starved for basketball action, the recipe is there.

While we haven’t seen much of NBA 2K21 yet, we have gotten a glimpse, and know the power of next gen consoles that will be running it.

With this in mind, let’s go over what we know about NBA 2K21’s graphics so far.

PS5

The specs of the PS5 give us confidence it will be a huge graphical leap for gaming.

The specs of the PS5 give us confidence it will be a huge graphical leap for gaming. This includes an eight-core AMD CPU based on the 7nm Zen 2, and a GPU based on the Radeon Navi series.

We got to see this hardware in action when NBA 2K21 had its official reveal trailer premiere at the PS5 reveal event.

You can watch the trailer below.

This trailer was executed on pre-alpha in-engine graphics for NBA 2K21 according to 2K Games.

Fans made plenty of jokes about the trailer showing more sweat than gameplay. But if this is what NBA 2K21 will look like on the powerhouse PS5, we’re in for a treat come release day.

Xbox Series X

We've gotten plenty of news on the technical features of the Xbox Series X and how it will impact player experience.

We’ve gotten plenty of news on the technical features of the Xbox Series X and how it will impact player experience.

The highlights include DDR6 RAM that will massively improve resolution and framerates, and support for ray tracing through DirectX 12 Ultimate.

The Xbox Series X is also looking to nearly eliminate loading screen time by optimizing the process. This will cut loading screens to a fraction of their current state, which is great news for NBA 2K21.

While we don’t have in-game footage of NBA 2K21 on Xbox Series X just yet, we do have a long stream of gameplay on the console thanks to its premiere on Inside Xbox. You can watch that stream below.

Depending on whether NBA 2K21 is optimized for Xbox Series X, we may see these features brought to life in the next big NBA game.

Gameplay trailer

THE ROOKIE- Our only looks at gameplay from NBA 2K21 are of the exciting rookie Zion Williamson

The NBA 2K21 official reveal trailer is still our longest look into NBA 2K21 gameplay.

It may have featured a little action and unique cinematography, but it’s no replacement for a full gameplay reveal trailer.

Unfortunately for fans, though, NBA 2K has a history of holding gameplay trailers until the very last minute.

That means we’re unlikely to get a full look at NBA 2K21 gameplay and graphics until very close to the Fall 2020 release date window.

