PUBG Mobile Season 12 COUNTDOWN: Release date, Rewards, Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, Update 1.17.0, Anniversary, Skins, Map, Royale Pass, Leaks, Trailer & more!

PUBG Mobile Season 11 was an enormous success, but all good things must come to an end.

As we near the two-month mark of this season we know that Season 12 is right around the corner. What will the new season bring?

PUBG Mobile Season 11 might feel fresh in the minds of players, but that hasn’t stopped news making its way to the internet.

With so many new features and rewards to come, here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will release on 9 March 2020.

It has been confirmed that PUBG Mobile Season 11 will end on 3 March. Update 1.17.0 will also be rolled out on that date.

Each season lasts roughly two months, so we can expect Season 12 to run until May.

DON’T GO CHANGING: Things won’t be the same in Season 12

The oldest map in PUBG will be getting a few notable updates.

There will be changes to where vehicles and weapons are left and some environmental updates.

Death Replay

As of now, the death replay feature is only available in the PC version of PUBG, and it has been a gripe for mobile gamers for a while. Thankfully that looks like changing.

When Season 12 drops the killcam will come with it, giving you the chance to see where you went wrong and improve your game for next time.

Extreme Cold

A new mode is coming where it’s not only other players that can kill you.

Players will need to hunt for food by killing animals and potentially light fires to battle the chill.

The same as the closing circle, there will be a cold wave that will drain health until the player takes shelter.

This will be the harshest test of your survival instincts yet, as you battle both the elements and other players to come out on top.

New weapon

BANG BANG: Meet your new best friend

A brand new double-barrel shotgun named DBS will make its debut in the game. The DBS will be best suited to close combat situations and is sure to blow away the competition when it enters the game.

2nd anniversary loot

GOGGLEBOX: We can’t wait to get our hands on this TV man!

PUBG Mobile is nearing its second birthday, which means we are sure to get some spectacular anniversary loot in Season 12.

Skins for weapons and players are sure to feature, along with new parachutes and more.

Rumours of grenade skins and an Uzi with attachable scopes certainly have our attention!

Royale Pass Details

Most recently a few items were leaked from the Royale Pass.

After obtaining the pass, players will immediately receive a skin for the QBZ assault rifle.

The final tier reward is a Robotic skin and as the theme of both items will be the “anniversary special”, neon lights will be covering the number “12”.