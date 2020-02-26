Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Mobile, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 12: Royale Pass Skins LEAKED!

With new drops expected next week, the web has thrown up another potential reveal.

pubg mobile season 12 royale pass skins leaked

The new season of PUBG Mobile is right around the corner, with leaks and rumours coming in fast.

Expect the latest round of PlayerUnknown’s handheld version to arrive next week, and we bring you the latest HUGE leak surrounding the new season.

NOW WATCH BELOW - PUBG Mobile Season 12 is almost here! Here's what you need to know!

Leaks galore

YouTube channel SPD Gaming has released a load of leaks ahead of Season, with a particular focus on new Royale Pass skins.

We take a look at some of the skins that look to be on offer.

pub mobile season 12 leaked skin 1
FELINE FINE: This cat skin will be a popular choice
pubg mobile season 12 leaded skin 1
GOGGLEBOX: We can’t wait to get our hands on this TV man!
pubg mobile season 12 leaked skin 3
FEEL THE TERROR: Fear will be in your eyes when facing this guy

Stay tuned to see if these skins are actually released!

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.