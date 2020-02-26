PUBG Mobile Season 12: Royale Pass Skins LEAKED!

The new season of PUBG Mobile is right around the corner, with leaks and rumours coming in fast.

Expect the latest round of PlayerUnknown’s handheld version to arrive next week, and we bring you the latest HUGE leak surrounding the new season.

NOW WATCH BELOW - PUBG Mobile Season 12 is almost here! Here's what you need to know!



Leaks galore

YouTube channel SPD Gaming has released a load of leaks ahead of Season, with a particular focus on new Royale Pass skins.

We take a look at some of the skins that look to be on offer.

FELINE FINE: This cat skin will be a popular choice

GOGGLEBOX: We can’t wait to get our hands on this TV man!

FEEL THE TERROR: Fear will be in your eyes when facing this guy

Stay tuned to see if these skins are actually released!