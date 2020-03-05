Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based adventure

Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based ...

*WATCH* Manchester derby Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, kick-off time, news & more

*WATCH* Manchester derby Prediction & Prev...

Starfield: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything else you need to know

Starfield: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, PS5, Xb...

Elder Scrolls 6 Location: Leaked internal memo may have just revealed the location of the next instalment

Elder Scrolls 6 Location: Leaked internal memo ...

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, TNTina, overtime challenges and more!

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2...

The Elder Scrolls 6 Wishlist: Three things we want to see – Interactive Map, Better Combat, More Quests & more

The Elder Scrolls 6 Wishlist: Three things we w...

GTA Online: March 5 Weekly update – Nagasaki Stryder, Double payout on Bunker and Gunrunning & everything else

GTA Online: March 5 Weekly update – Nagas...

Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Trailer, Plot, Location, Consoles, Next-Gen & Everything else you need to know

Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Trailer, Plot, Lo...

GTA V Online Weekly Update: March 5 – New Stryder, double payout on gunrunning, bunker & everything else

GTA V Online Weekly Update: March 5 – New...

PUBG Mobile Update 1.17.0: 5 best features – death replay, hardcore mode & more

PUBG Mobile Update 1.17.0: 5 best features R...

GTA V Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: March 5 content – Nagasaki Stryder, Double Rewards on Gunrunning and Bunker & everything else

GTA V Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: March 5 con...

FIFA 20: 91 Juan Riquelme ICON Player Review, Rating, Squad Links & more

FIFA 20: 91 Juan Riquelme ICON Player Review, R...

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, MUT, ultimate team, franchise mode, NCAA, Face of the Franchise, EA, Superstar KO, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything you need to know

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, M...

Madden 21: 3 new features we need in EA’s next NFL game

Madden 21: 3 new features we need in EA’s...

*WATCH* Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Lakers: Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, updates, tip-off time, TV & more

*WATCH* Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Lakers: Prediction...

Fortnite Season 2: Leaked Weapons Coming Soon! New Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and More!

Fortnite Season 2: Leaked Weapons Coming Soon! ...

Mobile PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Update 1.17.0: 5 best features – death replay, hardcore mode & more

There is plenty new in the battle royale game, but which features are the most important?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 5, 2020
pubg mobile season 12 update 1 17 0 features

The brand new PUBG Mobile update is live around the world and we have had some time to play!

With the Season 12 Royale Pass going live on 9 March there is a crucial window to get to grip with the changes.

Which new features are key to this update? And which ones will enhance your experience in PUBG Mobile?

Keep reading to find out!

NOW WATCH BELOW - PUBG Mobile Season 12 is almost here! Here's what you need to know!

Contents hide
1 Death Replay
2 Brothers In Arms System
3 Universal Marks
4 Teammate Volume Control
5 Hardcore Mode

Death Replay

pubg mobile
SQUAD UP: Get in and drive!

Finally! Now you’ll know where that final shot came from and just how clearly your head was poking out above your cover.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 12: Amusement parks coming to the map

The kill cam is a great addition as you can learn and improve your game as well as double-check for hackers & cheats.

Brothers In Arms System

Players can register as rookie or a veteran and play together in the heat of classic mode.

Veterans with their hours of game experience can guide rookies in the game and receive great rewards, while the rookies can learn from the vets and master the game much faster.

This will only help foster a strong community.

Universal Marks

GEAR UP: Mark key points for teammates

PUBG is all about teamwork. Now players can now mark locations, vehicles, supplies, crates, and doors for their team.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile: How to spot & exploit bots

This allows for quick communication and aids coordination, making the gameplay much better.

Teammate Volume Control

Speaking of quick & clear communication. PUBG Mobile players can now adjust the mic volume of each individual teammate.

This is a crucial feature as there are times when a teammate is louder than the others or when you are playing in random squads and need to organise.

Hardcore Mode

PUBG Mobile Season 12
SHHHHH: One mistake could be your last

Bought back after a slew of user requests, this is a special mode that tests your skills.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 12 skins leaked!

Update 1.17.0 includes this mode were all sound prompts are removed. Manual actions are required for things like picking up items and opening doors. It provides a more realistic experience and competitive challenge.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.