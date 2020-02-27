PUBG Mobile Lite: Compatible devices, gameplay, game modes, accounts & more

As PUBG Mobile approaches its third year on the market it is firmly cemented as one of the most popular mobile games around the world.

The success of Season 11 has every player eager for Season 12, but for some the game just isn't playable without the latest phone. That's where PUBG Mobile Lite comes in.

A more accessible version of the battle royale game means there are plenty more opponents available and far fewer bots to run into. But what exactly is PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite

As the name suggests, PUBG Mobile Lite is smaller in size and compatible with devices that have less RAM. So if you don't have the latest Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel you don't have to worry.

It also doesn't compromise on the experience and gameplay that has attracted millions of fans around the world.

So if you love PUBG Mobile, you will get on just fine with PUBG Mobile Lite.

Compatible devices

At the moment, PUBG Mobile Lite is only available on Android phones.

Devices require 1 GB of RAM, and the installation pack is 500 MB, so make sure your device has that!

You can get it from the Google Play store and via APK download.

It is not yet supported on iOS, while non-Android phones like Jio will not support PUBG Mobile Lite.

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite promises the same gameplay experience that you know and love, but that doesn't mean it is exactly the same as the original PC game or the full mobile version.

It features a smaller map that is tailor-made for 60 players rather than 100. This means games are faster, but retain the style of classic PUBG.

There is also a 4v4 Team Deathmatch that puts PUBG Mobile Lite into the same realm as your classic multiplayer shooter. With a unique map called Warehouse, a 10-minute time limit, and unlimited respawns, it is a fresh take on a classic formula.

Accounts

START FROM SCRATCH: You can't take your success with you

If you are a seasoned PUBG Mobile player then you are more than welcome to try your hand at PUBG Mobile Lite, but you'll have to start from the bottom.

Lite is an independent game, so you'll need a new account along with all-new skins and items.