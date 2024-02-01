Find out if the biggest baseball simulation game is returning to Xbox Game Pass.

MLB The Show 24 is one of the most anticipated sports video games of 2024, so many players are wondering if the game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass upon release.

Despite MLB The Show being developed by a Sony-exclusive studio, in the past years the title has been available in popular gaming subscription service. But will MLB The Show 24 throw a curve ball to their Xbox fans? Or will the title return to the Xbox service?

Let's find that out right now.

Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

To the joy of millions of fans spread all around the world, YES MLB The Show 24 is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The most popular baseball simulation game arrives on the Xbox Game Pass on 19 March, the same day the game officially launches. However, you can already pre-install the game, so that when launch day arrives you only need to press play and enjoy.

MLB The Show 24 also comes optimized for the Xbox Series X|S, providing players with a unique and immersive gaming experience.

click to enlarge Credit: MLB The Show

Unfortunately, MLB The Show 24 doesn't have a PC version. This means that even if you have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate edition you will only be able to enjoy the game on the console.

Despite that, this is a big win for the Xbox subscription service, which adds yet another top sports title to its catalogue. This will certainly help the service captive new users and bolster its already spectacular game catalogue.

