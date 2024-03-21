Find out all the active MLB The Show 24 codes and their rewards.

Like other sports games such as NBA 2K or WWE 2K, MLB The Show 24 also has codes that players can redeem to earn free rewards. These rewards are usually packs or players you can use to improve your Diamond Dynasty squad.

It's very useful to know how to redeem MLB The Show 24 codes and which ones are active. Especially because you can redeem these codes in a matter of seconds and get your hands on incredible rewards.

So let's find out how to redeem MLB The Show 24 codes, and which codes are active right now.

How to redeem MLB The Show 24 Codes

As mentioned above, redeeming the MLB The Show 24 codes is quite easy and is something you can do in just a few seconds. You just need to follow the below steps.

Access the MLB The Show 24 Codes website

Log in to your MLB The Show account

Insert the code in the text box

Click on the submit option and redeem your rewards.

Now that you know how to redeem MLB The Show 24 codes, let's see which ones are active right now, and what they offer.

MLB The Show 24 active codes

As of right now, there are two MLB The Show 24 active codes, "OOHDODGERS" and "OOHYANKEES", and they offer two great players you can add to your Diamond Dynasty squad.

The "OOHDODGERS" code offers you a Chris Taylor card, while the "OOHYANKEES" code gifts you with a Nestor Cortes Jr card. Both cards have an 87 OVR and possess incredible attributes, making them great additions to your squad.

More codes will be revealed soon, so if you don't want to miss them, bookmark this article.

