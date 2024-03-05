A huge Road To The Show feature has been revealed.

05 Mar 2024 6:47 PM +00:00

MLB The Show 24 has just announced a huge new feature coming to the Road To The Show game mode. For the first time ever, players can create a female ballplayer and experience a unique story that evolves throughout their careers.

The Women Pave Their Way mode includes all the features of Road To The Show, but adds a special storyline that follows a lifelong friendship of two female ballplayers who want to break barriers and make history.

So let's find out everything about the Women Pave Their Way mode.

A mode that makes RTTS the most inclusive it has ever been

The addition of the Women Pave Their Way mode to Road To The Show is great news, as it finally allows female fans to create a female ballplayer, making their experiences much more immersive.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show

It adds a new storyline all players can enjoy and also helps shed some light on all the challenges that women in baseball face. Furthermore, it also helps revitalize the RTTS mode which has felt very stale in the last couple of years.

Women Pave Their Way storyline

As mentioned above, the Women Pave Their Way mode follows the story of two lifelong friends who are chasing their dreams. Your RTTS ballplayer friend is called Mia Lewis, and your relationship with her will develop as you progress in your career.

The Mia Lewis character represents the female baseball community, especially the great support that exists in that growing community. In the story, you will see all the challenges that female players face, as your ballplayer and Mia Lewis make your way to the MLB.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show

What makes this mode truly unique is that your career path might change with each playthrough, making the mode more interesting and enjoyable to play. This mode also introduces new MLB network segments and commentary.

MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty: Everything you need to know about the game mode|MLB The Show 24: Negro Leagues Edition revealed!|MLB The Show 24 Companion App: Expected release date & potential features|Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?|MLB The Show 24: Community disappointed with cover athlete choice.

For more articles like this, take a look at our MLB The Show page.