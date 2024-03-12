The MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack has been revealed, just a few days away from the game launch, and it includes some huge artists. This year's title will also have a unique playlist for the Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2 mode.
The soundtrack features 50 songs from a plethora of artists and different genres, such as hip-hop, punk, R&B, blues, pop and many others. Similar to last year, it includes huge names from the music industry but also up-and-coming artists.
So let's take a look at the MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack
A soundtrack for everyone
As mentioned above, the MLB The Show 24 soundtrack features over 50 songs and many different artists. This way, the soundtrack can please the entire MLB The Show community, making the experience of every player slightly better.
It doesn't matter if you are a hip-hop fan, or if you prefer a more laid-back tune, the MLB The Show 24 soundtrack got you covered. With artists such as A Tribe Called Quest, Eladio Carrion, 2 Chainz and Yung Gravy, this soundtrack has a little bit of everything.
There are also many up-and-coming artists in this year's soundtrack, which will allow you to discover some new artists and new songs that you can add to your playlists.
A special playlist for the Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2 mode was also created. It includes all the songs that are featured in the mode.
The MLB The Show 24 soundtrack is diverse, entertaining, and electric but also smooth. So without further ado, let's take a look at all the artists and songs that make this year's soundtrack so special.
MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack
Here is the full list of songs and artists from the MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack.
- indie tribe - ACT (featuring nobigdyl., Jon Keith, Mogli the Iceburg)
- Curren$y - Airborne Aquarium
- Phoenix - All Eyes On Me (feat. BENEE, Chad Hugo & Pusha T)
- Jenevieve - Baby Powder
- Karol G - BICHOTAG
- Marlena Shaw - California Soul
- Eladio Carrion - La Canción Feliz del Disco (featuring Milo j)
- Feid - CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS
- Eladio Carrion - Coco Chanel (featuring Bad Bunny)
- Aaron May - Cream
- IDLES - Dancer (featuring LCD Soundsystem)
- Do I Do - Stevie Wonder
- A Tribe Called Quest - Excursions
- Jay Electronica - Exhibit C
- Naughty By Nature - Feel Me Flow
- Roosevelt - Feels Right
- Fiddlehead - Fifteen To Infinity
- A Tribe Called Quest - Find a Way
- REASON - Flick It Up (featuring Ab-Soul)
- Big K.R.I.T. - Fly The Coop (featuring Girl Talk)
- Black Pumas - Gemini Sun
- Big K.R.I.T. - Get Up 2 Come Down (CeeLo Green & Sleepy Brown)
- Free Nationals - Gidget (featuring Anderson .Paak & T.Nava)
- CARRTOONS - Groceries (featuring Nigel Hall)
- Joey Valence & Brae - HOOLIGANG
- Al Green - How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
- Hyper Trophy - Citizen
- James Brown - It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World
- Alfie Templeman - Just A Dance (feat. Nile Rodgers)
- ZZ Top - Just Got Paid
- Babyface - Keeps On Fallin’ (Featuring Ella Mai)
- Rauw Alejandro & Lyanno, Brray - LOKERA
- Camp Lo - Luchini AKA This Is It
- Gary Clark Jr. - MAKTUB
- Kula Shaker - Natural Magick
- Yung Gravy - Nightmare On Peachtree Street (featuring Freddie Dredd)
- Lovejoy - Normal People Things
- Makua Rothman - The One And Only
- Priya Ragu - One Way Ticket
- ZEV - Parachute
- Flowdan - Pepper (featuring Lil Baby, Skrillex)
- Ari Lennox - Pressure
- Big K.R.I.T. - Rhode Clean
- Little Brother - Say It Again
- Play-N-Skillz - Somos Latinos (featuring Gente de Zona, Dale Putiti)
- Momma - Sunday
- Phonte - Sweet You
- 2 Chainz - Threat 2 Society
- Katori Walker - Uncomfortable
- Brittany Howard - What Now
- Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band - The World (Is Going Up In Flames)
