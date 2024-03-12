The MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack has finally been revealed.

12 Mar 2024 4:42 PM +00:00

The MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack has been revealed, just a few days away from the game launch, and it includes some huge artists. This year's title will also have a unique playlist for the Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2 mode.

The soundtrack features 50 songs from a plethora of artists and different genres, such as hip-hop, punk, R&B, blues, pop and many others. Similar to last year, it includes huge names from the music industry but also up-and-coming artists.

So let's take a look at the MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack

A soundtrack for everyone

As mentioned above, the MLB The Show 24 soundtrack features over 50 songs and many different artists. This way, the soundtrack can please the entire MLB The Show community, making the experience of every player slightly better.

It doesn't matter if you are a hip-hop fan, or if you prefer a more laid-back tune, the MLB The Show 24 soundtrack got you covered. With artists such as A Tribe Called Quest, Eladio Carrion, 2 Chainz and Yung Gravy, this soundtrack has a little bit of everything.

click to enlarge Credit: MLB The Show

There are also many up-and-coming artists in this year's soundtrack, which will allow you to discover some new artists and new songs that you can add to your playlists.

A special playlist for the Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2 mode was also created. It includes all the songs that are featured in the mode.

The MLB The Show 24 soundtrack is diverse, entertaining, and electric but also smooth. So without further ado, let's take a look at all the artists and songs that make this year's soundtrack so special.

MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack

Here is the full list of songs and artists from the MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack.

indie tribe - ACT (featuring nobigdyl., Jon Keith, Mogli the Iceburg)

Curren$y - Airborne Aquarium

Phoenix - All Eyes On Me (feat. BENEE, Chad Hugo & Pusha T)

Jenevieve - Baby Powder

Karol G - BICHOTAG

Marlena Shaw - California Soul

Eladio Carrion - La Canción Feliz del Disco (featuring Milo j)

Feid - CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS

Eladio Carrion - Coco Chanel (featuring Bad Bunny)

Aaron May - Cream

IDLES - Dancer (featuring LCD Soundsystem)

Do I Do - Stevie Wonder

A Tribe Called Quest - Excursions

Jay Electronica - Exhibit C

Naughty By Nature - Feel Me Flow

Roosevelt - Feels Right

Fiddlehead - Fifteen To Infinity

A Tribe Called Quest - Find a Way

REASON - Flick It Up (featuring Ab-Soul)

Big K.R.I.T. - Fly The Coop (featuring Girl Talk)

Black Pumas - Gemini Sun

Big K.R.I.T. - Get Up 2 Come Down (CeeLo Green & Sleepy Brown)

Free Nationals - Gidget (featuring Anderson .Paak & T.Nava)

CARRTOONS - Groceries (featuring Nigel Hall)

Joey Valence & Brae - HOOLIGANG

Al Green - How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Hyper Trophy - Citizen

James Brown - It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World

Alfie Templeman - Just A Dance (feat. Nile Rodgers)

ZZ Top - Just Got Paid

Babyface - Keeps On Fallin’ (Featuring Ella Mai)

Rauw Alejandro & Lyanno, Brray - LOKERA

Camp Lo - Luchini AKA This Is It

Gary Clark Jr. - MAKTUB

Kula Shaker - Natural Magick

Yung Gravy - Nightmare On Peachtree Street (featuring Freddie Dredd)

Lovejoy - Normal People Things

Makua Rothman - The One And Only

Priya Ragu - One Way Ticket

ZEV - Parachute

Flowdan - Pepper (featuring Lil Baby, Skrillex)

Ari Lennox - Pressure

Big K.R.I.T. - Rhode Clean

Little Brother - Say It Again

Play-N-Skillz - Somos Latinos (featuring Gente de Zona, Dale Putiti)

Momma - Sunday

Phonte - Sweet You

2 Chainz - Threat 2 Society

Katori Walker - Uncomfortable

Brittany Howard - What Now

Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band - The World (Is Going Up In Flames)

MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty: Everything you need to know about the game mode|MLB The Show 24: Negro Leagues Edition revealed!|MLB The Show 24 Companion App: Expected release date & potential features|Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?|MLB The Show 24: Community disappointed with cover athlete choice.

For more articles like this, take a look at our MLB The Show page.