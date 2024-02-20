A new mode has been unveiled.

MLB The Show 24, one of the most anticipated sports games of 2024, has just announced a brand-new mode called Storylines Derek Jeter. This mode is part of the Storylines mode, which is where you can also find the Negro Leagues Season 2, which had a disappointing Feature Premiere.

As the name indicates, this mode is all about baseball legend Derek Jeter and lets players relive the biggest moments of his illustrious career.

So without further ado, let's find out everything about the Storylines Derek Jeter mode.

Relive one of the most historic careers in baseball history

The Storylines Derek Jeter mode is very similar to the Negro Leagues Season 2 one, as it also allows players to step into the shoes of a great player and relive his history.

Players will experience the moments that marked the Captain's career, such as his first hit in the MLB, recreating the famous “Jeter Jump Throw” and reliving his 2000 Midsummer Classic masterpiece, where he became the first-ever Yankees All-Star Game MVP.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show

Similar to what happens in the Negro Leagues Season 2 mode, after completing each moment players will earn exclusive rewards such as unique player items, uniforms, equipment and many others.

These items will most likely be usable in other modes such as Diamond Dynasty and Road To The Show.

Storylines Derek Jeter Feature Premiere

The next MLB The Show 24 Feature Premiere will be about the Storylines Derek mode, and it's just around the corner, as it takes place on Thursday, 22 February, with the specific time yet to be revealed.

This Feature Premiere will reveal everything about the new mode, and hopefully, it will be more exciting than the Negro Leagues Season 2 Feature Premiere.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show

You can watch the Storylines Derek Jeter Feature Premiere broadcast on the Sony San Diego Studio Twitch and YouTube channel.

