Here is everything about the popular Negro Leagues mode.

MLB The Show 24 has many game modes but few are as popular as the Negro Leagues one. This game mode is capable of immersing players like no other in the MLB The Show franchise. At the same time, it lets players relive the rich history of one of the most important leagues in the history of sports.

The game mode was introduced last year, and this year a new season will be introduced called "Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2".

So without further ado, let's find out everything about the Negro Leagues Season 2.

Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2

In MLB The Show 23, the Negro Leagues mode allowed players to step into the shoes of some of the greatest players in the Negro Leagues history. Players could also earn many rewards, including unlocking special characters and cards for Diamond Dynasty.

We expect season 2 of the Negro Leagues to follow the same model, with the only difference being it has new protagonists. Some of these protagonists are already known, and they are Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, and Toni Stone.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show Toni Stone

Players will be able to relive the story of these heroes of the game in Negro Leagues Season 2. We also expect users to unlock their character and a special Diamond Dynasty card once they finish a specific player's story, similar to what happened last year.

Three more protagonists will arrive at the game mode in early April and three others will be added in May. All of this extra content will be available for free.

It's also worth noting that, all the players from the Negro Leagues Season 1 will also be included in MLB The Show 24 from the launch.

Negro Leagues Season 2 feature premiere

All the details about the Negro Leagues Season 2 will be revealed in the upcoming feature premiere. This feature premiere will take place on Thursday, 15 February, at around 3pm PST/11 pm GMT.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show 24

You can watch this feature premiere on the Sony San Diego studio's YouTube or Twitch channel.

We will update this article with any new information that is made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

