Find out if the MLB The Show 24 servers are facing problems.

15 Mar 2024 10:34 PM +00:00

MLB The Show 24 has just entered early access, but it didn't do so without facing some problems. The servers shut down almost immediately after they went live, and they remained so in the first couple of hours of early access.

Unfortunately, server problems happen to every major game and MLB The Show 24 isn't an expectation. This time they shut down in the first hours of early access, but who knows when the servers will undergo problems again?

In this article, we will keep you updated on the MLB The Show 24 server status, downtime, and the problems they are facing.

Is MLB The Show 24 down?

The MLB The Show 24 servers were up and running without issues for most of the day, but it seems plenty of players are having problems connecting to the server right now.

The developers' team already solved some server problems in the early hours of early access, but they now have more server problems on their hands, in what is one of the most turbulent early access days in MLB The Show history.

We hope the developers are quick to fix this problem so that players who bought the MVP or Digital Deluxe just to have early access to the game can enjoy Diamond Dynasty without any problems, by grinding the Team Affinity program or battling other players online in ranked mode.

Hopefully, the MLB The Show 24 server problems will be fixed soon.

Servers Status

Unfortunately, the MLB The Show 24 servers are temporarily down with many players not being able to access the game. However, the MLB The Show team is already working on fixing this issue.

