28 Mar 2024 3:03 PM +00:00

MLB The Show 24 update 3 went live today at 4am PT/ 11am GMT, and it addressed the major concerns the community had about the game.

The Two-way player's glitch was fixed, the crash problems Nintendo Switch players were experiencing were solved, the big boss Matt Waldron was nerfed, and the developers also explained why they implemented the XP cap in Diamond Dynasty.

This was a great patch, and the community also thought so, as it addressed all the major problems in MLB The Show 24. However, despite the great changes it introduced, update 3 completely broke the game.

Let's find out why.

A patch that introduced more bugs than the ones it fixed

If you take a look at the initial community reactions about update 3 you will see that most of them were positive. Fans were happy the developers were actually listening to the community and fixing the biggest problems in the game, while also shedding some light on some of the decisions they made.

A patch that tackles huge issues and also answers many of the important questions players have. What more could you ask for right? Well, you could ask for the patch to not completely break the game, and make it almost unplayable, which, unfortunately, was what happened.

Update 3 managed to break the game by making players either 3ft tall or 7ft tall giants, removing the strike zone, the PCI disappeared, and so did the pitch aim. Oh, and some players can't even play the game because they get an error message saying they need to have "at least ten position players on their active roster", even when they already have.

click to enlarge Credit: lilian91600

If this update was released on April Fools Day it would have actually been funny. But since that is not the case, it's just a game-breaking update released on the first day of the 2024 MLB season.

This update went from being one of the best ones, at least on paper, to becoming arguably the worst update the MLB The Show franchise has received in the last couple of years.

But not everything is bad MLB The Show fans, at least we now have postgame interviews in RTTS. Is the game broken? Absolutely, but now you can flex in an interview after being named player of the game.

I'm sure the developers at Sony San Diego Studio are working very hard to fix these problems, but releasing an update like this, on the opening day of the MLB season, is not a great look at all.

MLB The Show 24 is off to a rocky start, let's just hope the upcoming updates and programs can get the game back on track.

