MLB The Show 23 is about to get hit by a massive wave of new content!

Season 3 starts on June 7, and it brings plenty of new programs, card series, and challenges. Among the multiple problems that will arrive at Diamond Dynasty on June 7, we have the fan favourite Team Affinity.

The Team Affinity program always delivers some great cards, and this time will be no different. With the Set 1 restrictions coming into play at the beginning of Season 3, these cards will allow players to rebuild their squad in an effortless way.

So, let's find out everything about the MLB The Show 23 Team Affinity Season 3 program.

Team Affinity Season 3

The Team Affinity Season 3 program will go live on June 7, at around 13 PM PT/ 20 PM GMT. This program brings some incredible cards to Diamond Dynasty. Players will be able to use them to improve their squad or to complete challenges.

To complete the program, MLB The Show 23 players will need to finish plenty of missions. As users progress through the program, they will win plenty of rewards, such as packs, items, and Team Affinity cards.

The Season 3 Team Affinity cards theme is the MLB All-Stars. The program will feature the cards of plenty of All-Star players. All of them have great attributes, quirks, and will be useful in most Diamond Dynasty squads.

So far, only six players of the Team Affinity Season 3 program were announced. They are Max Scherzer, Paul Konerko, Gary Sanchez, Jonathan Schoop, Joey Gallo, and JR Richard. All of them have a 97 OVR.

We expect the remaining cards to be revealed until June 7. Once they are announced, we will make sure to update this article. So, make sure you check it regularly.

Topps Now Program

The Topps Now program is tied with the Team Affinity one when it comes to popularity. This program also has some great cards and provides players with a way to upgrade their squad.

Every week new Topps Now cards are released. These cards are unique since they represent the best moments of the season, the same way the Topps collectable cards do. Users can earn these cards by completing the program.