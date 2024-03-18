You can't go wrong with these stars.

Young players with high potential are the cornerstone of any championship-caliber team. They'll contribute immediately while blossoming into the core of your squad for years to come. This is why it is of utmost importance to know which are the best young players in MLB The Show 24 Franchise mode.

While some players won't do much for you or your team and should be traded, there is a handful of those that are worth keeping and building your team around.

So let's dive into some of the most exciting young players you'll want to target in Franchise mode.

Best young players in MLB The Show 24

If you are looking for the best players to build your franchise around, take a look at the following young players who have already done major things in baseball, including leading their respective teams to championships.

The players already have some incredible attributes but their growth potential is still very high. They can be the present and the future of your Franchise. So let's take a look at them.

Yordan Álvarez (96 OVR)

Team: Houston Astros

Position: Left Fielder

Potential Grade: A

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez is already an MLB elite. This fearsome designated hitter boasts a 96 OVR with a potential grade of A-, indicating he's only going to get better. Despite missing games due to injury, Alvarez crushed 31 homers and drove in 96 runs, leading the Astros to the AL Championship Series.

His power hitting is undeniable, with a whopping 99 power rating against righties. Alvarez is a cornerstone piece for any Franchise looking to build a contender, with the potential to lead your team to championship glory for years to come.

Spencer Strider (97 OVR)

Team: Atlanta Braves

Position: Starting Pitcher

Potential Grade: A

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Spencer Strider

The Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider emerges as a top young pitcher in MLB The Show 24 with a strong 97 OVR and a promising A Potential rating. His dominance stems from a potent arsenal led by a 97 MPH fastball.

He complements this with a variety of effective breaking pitches, including a slider and circle change. This combination translates to elite strikeout ability, with a staggering 281 Ks in 2023.

Adding to his dominance, Strider boasts exceptional control (84 CTRL), minimizing walks and keeping hitters off balance. A lock for your starting rotation, Spencer Strider is a young talent with the potential to anchor your pitching staff for years to come.

Julio Rodriguez (93 OVR)

Team: Seattle Mariners

Position: Center Fielder

Potential Grade: A

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Sony Interative Entertainment Julio Rodriguez

The Mariners' Julio Rodríguez is a rising star in MLB The Show 24. This 93 OVR outfielder boasts a promising A Potential rating, hinting at future greatness. While his pitching repertoire is undeveloped (as expected for a position player), his hitting and fielding shine.

Rodríguez's elite speed (98 SPD) makes him a defensive asset in the outfield, supported by a strong arm (92 ARM). At the plate, he holds solid contact-hitting stats (77 CON R) and surprising power (77 POW R) for his age. Consider building your Franchise around this exciting young talent with high potential.

Fernando Tatis Jr (92 OVR)

Team: San Diego Padres

Position: Right Fielder

Potential Grade: A

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Sony Interactive Studios Fernando Tatis Jr. stats

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a young star for the Padres, boasting a 92 OVR with a promising A Potential rating. Despite a down year by his standards in 2023 (.770 OPS, 25 HR), Tatis remains a threat with his power hitting (99 POW R) and well-rounded skillset (88 CON R).

His return from injury in 2023 included a position change to right field, where he excelled defensively, winning a Platinum Glove Award (29 DRS). While a move to center field is a possibility, Tatis currently prefers the right due to the spacious Petco Park.

Looking to bounce back in 2024, Tatis Jr. has the potential to be an impact player for years to come, but his injury history is still a concern for many. This explains a slightly lower overall but the potential is still there.

Bobby Witt Jr. (92 OVR)

Team: Kansas City Royals

Position: Shortstop

Potential Grade: A

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. is a rising star shortstop for the Kansas City Royals, boasting a strong 92 OVR and a promising A Potential rating.

His blazing speed (99 SPD) makes him a great threat on the basepaths (59 STL). Defensively, his arm strength (76 ARM) is an asset, though his fielding (49 FLD) is still developing.

All of this makes Witt Jr. an exciting young talent. His high potential rating suggests significant room for growth, making him a future franchise cornerstone for Kansas City or your franchise. The recent contract extension paints a picture of what you should do.

With this, we conclude the list of best young players in MLB The Show 24 Franchise mode.

