Discover the top five first basemen in MLB The Show 24.

19 Mar 2024 3:27 PM +00:00

Good first basemen anchor the infield by securing outs and stretching throws, and that's no different in MLB The Show 24.

First basemen are mainly responsible for forcing the runner out, fielding ground balls, and holding the runner on the first base. A good first baseman needs strong fielding skills and good footwork, and should also be capable of anticipating the game.

The right first baseman in the game can turn it around completely. So here is a list of the five best first basemen in MLB The Show 24, who can lead your team to glory.

Best first basemen in MLB The Show 24

Judging a first baseman just by their OVR seems unfair. This is because there are many other things to be considered like hitting ability, fielding skills, mobility, and agility.

Fortunately for you, this post will tell who the best first basemen in MLB The Show 24 Franchise mode are, and help you make your team much stronger.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the best first basemen in MLB The Show 24.

Matt Olson

Team: Atlanta Braves

Position: 1B

Age: 29

Matt Olson is probably the best first basemen in MLB The Show 24. The player from the Atlanta Braves gets better every season and possesses all the qualities of a great first baseman.

He may not have a very strong arm, but he makes up for it with his reactions and accuracy. All this, along with a 95 OVR and a 71 fielding attribute, make him very useful in the Franchise mode.

Freddie Freeman

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: 1B

Age: 34

Freddie Freeman, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, previously played for the Atlanta Braves for almost 12 seasons. He has won plenty of awards, such as the National League MVP, Gold Glove, and the World Series title.

The player has a good fielding attribute, along with an impressive 95 accuracy, which makes his throws perfect. His hitting attributes, along with his good reaction and 94 OVR, make him a great addition to any team.

Paul Goldschmidt

Team: St. Louis Cardinals

Position: 1B

Age: 36

Paul Goldschmidt has also won the National League MVP and the Silver Slugger Award. He plays for the St. Louis Cardinals and also represents the United States in international competitions.

Goldschmidt has remarkable batting attributes along with a 70 fielding attribute. He lacks in arm strength but makes up for it with a 90 accuracy.

Bryce Harper

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: 1B

Age: 31

Other than a first baseman, Bryce Harper is an outfielder and a designated hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies. He is the youngest to win the NL Rookie of the Year and NL Most Valuable Player award.

Harper has good batting and fielding attributes, with a 73 arm strength. These attributes, when combined with an 85 accuracy, make Bryce a good first baseman.

Pete Alonso

Team: New York Mets

Position: 1B

Age: 29

Last but not least, we have Pete Alonso, who made his debut during the 2019 season with the New York Mets. He has won awards like NL Rookie of the Year and NL Players Choice Outstanding Rookie.

In MLB The Show 24, Pete possesses a 70 fielding and 67 reaction. He also has a great 99 POW R and POW L.

