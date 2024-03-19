Send the ball out with speed and accuracy with these players.

Controlling the finest outfielders in Franchise Mode gives you a competitive advantage when it comes to winning games and championships.

These talented players need the sharpness of both mind and body to correctly calculate the aerial trajectory of the ball when attempting to make a catch, not to mention needing a quick execution to release the ball to the infielder.

The proficiency of an outfielder can contribute to team success in the form of getting points on the board. So, we’re going to provide a list of the finest players in this position who can increase your chances of winning games.

MLB The Show 24: Best outfielders

The best outfielders in MLB The Show 24 aren’t decided by solely looking at the overall rating. Instead, you need to keep an eye out for players who possess a great combination of speed, accuracy and strength attributes as these factors are integral to player performance.

Here’s the definitive list of the best outfielders you should earmark for recruitment in Franchise mode.

Fernando Tatis Jr (92 OVR)

Team: San Diego Padres

Position: RF

Age: 25

Fernando has the maximum rating of 99 for arm strength and arm accuracy in the game, meaning he’s the perfect player to grab hold of a baseball and launch it to an infielder with precision. His speed rating of 87 also means he’s exceedingly quick with his feet, which is one of the hallmarks of a great outfielder.

At only 25 years of age, he’s yet to reach his physical peak meaning you can get even better performances out of him in the game as his career progresses.

Adolis Garcia (93 OVR)

Team: Texas Rangers

Position: RF

Age: 31

Garcia is a physical phenomenon. He set the all-time MLB record for RBIs in a single postseason and his ability is reflected in the game through high attribute ratings.

More specifically, his 90 ARM and 99 ACC give him a fantastic combination of arm strength and throwing accuracy that can prove useful in close matchups. Couple this with his 75 fielding means that he can easily catch or scoop a ball without making an error.

However, he’s not the quickest when it comes to running speed in batting and fielding scenarios, so you should keep this in mind when you consider Garcia for your team’s selection.

Mookie Betts (99 OVR)

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: SB

Age: 31

Here we have an accomplished MLB player who has won numerous team and individual accolades, such as two MLB World Series championships, and six MLB All-Star team selections.

Betts has 75 arm strength and 82 accuracy, which makes him a great option as a team member who can throw the ball precisely over great distances. Additionally, his 85 fielding allows him to deal with the ball comfortably when it’s batted towards him and with his decent speed you have a fantastic all-rounder who’ll secure many points for your team.

Aaron Judge (99 OVR)

Team: New York Yankees

Position: CF

Age: 31

Aaron Judge is an elite outfielder widely regarded as the face of the MLB. In MLB The Show 24, he excels at arm strength and arm accuracy with ratings of 82 and 88 respectively.

Although he’s not as fast as some other top outfielders outlined in this article, he makes up for his speed deficiency with his batting power, reaction time, durability and discipline.

Mike Trout (99 OVR)

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Position: CF

Age: 32

Credit: MLB The Show 24

Last but not least, we have Mike Trout who boasts an immense speed rating of 90. He’s so fast at running during batting and fielding scenarios that you should seriously consider adding him to your Franchise squad..

He also has 76 ARM and 80 FLD, which is great as he can throw the ball pretty far along the field and he’s quick to react to the ball when it’s batted towards him.

