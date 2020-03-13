FIFA 20: FUT Season 5 RELEASED – Cards, Objectives, SBC, Winter Refresh Fernandes & more

MLB The Show

MLB The Show 20: Complete Controls Guide – Hitting, Pitching, Stealing, Fielding, & Sliding

To win the World Series you will have to master the controls. This is the ultimate guide for MLB The Show 20.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 13, 2020
mlb the show 20 controls guide

The baseball season may be suspended, but thanks to MLB The Show 20 you can get your fix of the national pastime.

There are a lot of new features in this year’s game, and you can read up on them in our review!

Controls for sports games can often be complicated and lengthy, and MLB The Show 20 is no different.

While you don’t have to do everything at once, there are several main features that you need to learn and perfecting the art of power hitting, base-stealing, or fielding will take some time.

Without any in-case control manual these days it can also be hard to discover and learn all the controls you need, that’s where we come in.

This is the complete controls guide for MLB The Show 20.

Contents hide
1 Hitting
2 Pitching
3 Baserunning & Stealing
4 Sliding
5 Fielding

Hitting

  Action PS4 Controls
  Power Swing
  Contact Swing O
  Normal Swing X
  Sacrifice Bunt ▲ early & hold
  Drag Bunt ▲ late
  Aim the Plate Coverage Indicator (PCI) Left Stick
  Guess Pitch Type R2 + X, O, ■, ▲
  Guess Location R2 + Left Stick
  View defensive shift & ratings R3
  Control the Camera Right Stick
  Quick Menu D-Pad Up
  Pitcher Attributes/Player Quirks D-Pad Left
  Pitching and Batting Breakdown D-Pad Right
  Call Timeout (Before Windup) D-Pad Down
Cancel Current Bunt Influence RS Up
Influence a Drag Bunt RS Left
Influence a Push Bunt RS Right

The controls for hitting are not complicated, but it can be difficult to get to grips with everything there is to do. This year’s gameplay has a big focus on the PCI, so get used to using it!

The main one is your swing. Most of the time you’ll want to go with a normal swing (X).

This still has the chance to mash a homer, but is more controlled and requires less precise timing.

A power swing is all about going for distance. You need to be accurate with your PCI placement and timing to make contact, but if you do then it will be a rocket.

The contact swing (O) is more about making contact with the ball. You won’t blast a bomb with it, but you’ll foul off a pitch and keep yourself alive.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20

Bunts (▲) are rarely the sensible option in baseball as they are tough to successfully score hits with, but some of the faster players have terrific bunt ability so from time to time you can lay one down and try to leg it out.

If you use the guess pitch type and guess location and get it right you can hit the ball way out of the park, but get it wrong and you have almost no chance.

Getting the PCI control and timing your swing is the main part here.

Pitching

  Action PS4 Controls
  Pitch Type 1 X
  Pitch Type 2 O
  Pitch Type 3
  Pitch Type 4
  Pitch Type 5 R1
  Pitch Out L1 + X
  Intentional Walk L1 + O
  Pitch Location Left Stick
  Start Pitch Meter, Select Power, Set Accuracy X, X, X
  Request Catcher’s Pitch Call R2
  Look At Runner L2
  Deceptive Move (HOLD) L2 + O, ■, Triangle
  Slide Step With Runners On Base L2 + X
  Pickoff to 1st L2 + O
  Pickoff to 2nd L2 + ▲
  Pickoff to 3rd L2 + ■
  Step Off Mound L1
View Defensive Shift & Ratings R3

The pitching controls of MLB The Show 20 are pretty simple and exactly the same as last year.

You can select a pitch with one button and use the left stick to determine the find the perfect location. The edge of the plate, particularly the corners, are the best places to aim and you should avoid the middle.

To deliver your pitch you use three taps of X.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Madden 21

The first locks in the location and begins the power meter moving. The second locks the power at the top of the meter. The third is the location and release of the ball. As the pitch indicator comes back down you want to stop it as close to the yellow line as possible.

If you aren’t sure what type of pitch to throw then you can ask the catcher to recommend a pitch and a location with R2. In this case a spinning icon will appear over a pitch and the catchers’ glove will shine through the strike zone.

Baserunning & Stealing

  Action PS4 Controls
  Lead Off Individual Runner Left Stick + L1
  Lead Off/Advance All L1
  Steal Individual Runner Left Stick + L2
  Steal Early L2 (Hold & Release)
  Steal All Runners L2
  Stop Runner R2
  Return All Runners R1
  Return Individual Runner Left Stick + R1
  Point To Target A Runner Left Stick
  Advance/Return Individual Left Stick + O, ■, ▲

Baserunning and stealing can be tricky to get right.

In Road To The Show where you are only in control of yourself then it is a bit easier. However, in a full game experience it can be hard to time your steal attempt correctly and still take advantage of a poor pitch that hangs in the middle of the plate.

You can advance your lead off of a specific runner by pointing the left stick at them and pressing L1. If you only have one man on base and you want him to extend his lead you can just click L1 once.

Once you find your ideal leadoff range you then need to time your get off and hit L2 while pointing the left stick at your runner.

Sliding

Action PS4 Controls
Hold to Initiate Slides in RTTS/Player Lock L1
Home Plate – Straight in Feet First RS Down
Home Plate – Straight in Head First RS Up
Home Plate – Wide Right Feet First RS Down & Right
Home Plate – Wide Right Head First RS Up & Right
At Bases – Straight in Feet First RS Down
At Bases – Straight in Head First RS Up
At Bases – Hook to the Left RS Left
At Bases – Hook to the Right RS Right

New to MLB The Show 20 is the ability to slide into the bag.

It may seem like a minor thing, but picking the right slide option can be the difference between an out and a run getting home.

Fielding

  Action PS4 Controls
  Move Player Left Stick
  Switch To Closest Player (Without the ball) L2
  Throw to Cut Off Man L1
  Dive R2
  Jump R1
  Throw To Home X
  Throw To 1st O
  Throw to 2nd
  Throw to 3rd
  Jump/Dive Right Stick

Fielding is often the trickiest part of any baseball game.

It can be difficult to get a good angle on the ball, especially in the outfield, but the important thing to remember is that you have to use the left stick to move but that it is not needed in the direction of the throw.

You throw to bases using X, O, ▲, & ■, or to the cut-off man with L1, and should hit that as soon as possible.

